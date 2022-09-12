(Bloomberg) -- The African Development Bank has named five women as executive directors for a three-year term.

In total, 12 executive directors were appointed, according to a statement from the Ivory Coast-based lender. The number of women increased to five from three, with the board made up of 20 people.

Malika Dhif, the new executive director for Morocco, Togo and Tunisia, was previously the deputy director of Treasury and External Finance in Morocco. Chantal Modeste Nonault, an administrative and financial director of the World Bank in Mali, will represent Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo and Chad.

Mette Knudsen, a Danish national, represents Denmark, Finland, India, Ireland, Norway and Sweden and was deputy special representative for political affairs at the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. Oren Elaine Whyche, who has been in the Africa Bureau of the US Agency for International Development, will represent the US, and Nomfundo Xenia Ngwenya from South Africa will represent South Africa, Eswatini and Lesotho.

The board members are responsible for the general operations of the bank and are based at its headquarters in Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s largest city. Their terms can be renewed once.

