(Bloomberg) -- The African Development Bank said it will normalize relations with Ethiopia after a dispute arose because government agents “severely assaulted” two of its international staff.

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina met Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in late December and received a commitment that Horn of Africa nation will share a report on an investigation into the incident, the AfDB said in a statement on Friday. The AfDB had withdrawn its international staff from the country.

The government will also cooperate over missing funds that it was set to transfer to the AfDB, the bank said. While neither the AfDB, nor the government have said why the bank staff were arrested, Semafor reported that the Finance Ministry had fallen for a phishing attack that led to the disappearance of $5 million that was meant to be deposited with the bank.

The AfDB is one of the country’s multilateral lenders and could be a crucial source of future funding to help Ethiopia cover its external financing needs. It’s supporting 22 projects in Ethiopia with lending of $1.24 billion, it said.

“The African Development Bank will now resume its normal operations in Ethiopia,” it said. “All international staff of the African Development Bank will now return to Ethiopia.”

