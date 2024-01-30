African Development Bank Hybrid Draws $3 Billion Orders in First Deal of Its Kind

(Bloomberg) -- Investors poured more than $5 billion of orders into a hybrid bond from a development bank, a first-of-its-kind deal and one that was four months in the making.

The African Development Bank raised $750 million from the sale of a perpetual note Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. The coupon was set at 5.75%, down from initial price talk of around 6.375%.

It’s the first offering of a new type of hybrid bond from a development agency, in what could be the beginning of an asset class that is expected to unlock billions in lending for poor nations. The AfDB note includes terms such as coupon cancellation and principal writedown triggers that resemble commercial lenders’ additional tier 1 bonds, the riskiest type of bank debt.

The bond will be a sustainable one, with proceeds allocated to green and social projects. The note will be callable after 10.5 years and has an expected rating of AA- from S&P Global Ratings.

Representatives at the Cote d’Ivoire-based AfDB did not respond to a request for comment.

The agency hybrid was first touted last September, but a jump in bond market volatility put the security on ice.

Here is how the new securities compare with AT1s and corporate hybrids:

