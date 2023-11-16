Nov 16, 2023
African Development Bank Says Ethiopia Staff Arrested, Beaten
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The African Development Bank said two staff members were arrested, assaulted and detained for many hours by Ethiopian security forces.
They were released after the intervention of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
“This is a very serious diplomatic incident, and the African Development Bank has since lodged a formal complaint with the Ethiopian authorities,” the bank said. “The government has formally acknowledged our complaint, recognized the gravity of the incident, and reassured us that all those involved in breaking the law will be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice.”
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
