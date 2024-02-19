(Bloomberg) -- An electric-scooter startup is planning to entice motorbike taxi operators in Nigeria — Africa’s most-populated nation — to switch to the green alternative even as the two-wheelers struggle with regulatory hurdles.

Spiro has partnered with the Ogun State government, just north of the megacity of Lagos, to deploy 250 stations that will allow drivers to switch electric batteries. The stations are expected to be ready over the next six months. The company already operates in Benin, Togo, Rwanda and Kenya and is seeking to expand its African fleet of 12,000 bikes, it said in a statement.

“The launch in Ogun State is particularly exhilarating,” Spiro Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Burman said in the statement. “A first step in our ambitious plans to electrify Nigeria, Africa’s largest market.”

Motorbike taxis are the main form of last-mile transportation in many African cities. Rising levels of urbanization and a young population present growth opportunities for two-wheeler electric vehicles on the continent, which has caught the interest of a growing number of players including Zembo, which provides electric boda-bodas in Uganda and Kenyan-Swedish manufacturer, Roam.

Still, in Nigeria, motorbikes and three-wheeled rickshaws have faced regulatory uncertainty in recent years. Lagos State banned motorbike-taxi services in 2021, forcing ride-hailing startups to pivot into providing delivery services for e-commerce companies. In the capital, Abuja, the government is considering placing restrictions on rickshaws, known as keke Napep, to tackle a kidnapping crisis.

At the same time, the removal of a costly fuel subsidy may boost Nigeria’s fledgling electric-mobility sector. The continent’s biggest crude exporter targets full conversion to electric vehicles by 2060 to become carbon neutral, according to its energy transition plan.

