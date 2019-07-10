African Junk Bonds Are the Latest Trophy in the Global Hunt for Yield

(Bloomberg) -- The global hunt for yields is making investors less wary about the quality of debt they’re buying.

African Eurobonds, mostly rated junk, have rallied to year- or record highs this month as central banks across the globe tee up for a new round of stimulus. The notes are proving to be an attractive alternative amid the growing cohort of negative-yielding debt in Europe.

“Credit ratings aren’t always a differentiating factor,” said Phumelele Mbiyo, a Johannesburg-based economist at Standard Bank Group Ltd. “One must appreciate that African Eurobonds are not divorced completely from global financial market developments. When it is risk-off globally, they sell-off. When it is risk-on, they typically rally as well.”

African countries have offered six of the best ten returns this year among 74 developing nations in the Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Sovereign Index. Kenya’s notes have handed investors a 20% return, almost double the 11% for the gauge.

But that doesn’t mean the countries have been flocking to the market to benefit from fresh demand and cheap borrowing costs.

African issuance accounts for about 10% of the $152 billion in euro- or dollar-denominated sales by emerging markets this year, a smaller share than in the similar period last year. Tunisia’s offering of seven-year debt on Wednesday tempted investors with one of 2019’s highest yields for a sovereign bond in the common currency.

