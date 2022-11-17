(Bloomberg) -- Kenya -- one of the least tree-covered nations in Africa -- is preparing to tap the carbon offset market to support forestry projects.

Kenyan President William Ruto, who has set a goal to plant 15 billion trees in just a decade, said it’s part of an overall plan to fight desertification, reduce his country’s carbon footprint and help lower global emissions.

“We want to position Africa as the source of the solution to climate change,” he said in an interview last week at the COP27 climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. “Not just as a victim.”

Ruto announced in a speech in Kenya last month that he’s looking to leverage private sector and government financing to enact the tree-planting plan and will recruit 2,700 forest rangers and 600 officers for the initiative.

The 55-year-old president, who earned a doctorate in plant ecology in 2018, wrote his thesis on land use changes, and touts forestation as an important solution to slowing climate change because trees can capture and store warming gases. Kenya’s leader will soon appoint a Climate Change Council, which will oversee the carbon credit program and the work needed to green 10.6 million hectares of land. Ruto said in October he is seeking to ultimately cover 30% of Kenya with trees around the start of the next decade -- compared with the country’s previously stated goal to reach 10%.

Currently only 6.3% of Kenya is covered by forest, according to World Bank data. This pales in comparison to the West African country of Gabon, where trees grow over 91.3% of the nation and the government is already creating forestry offset credits through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s REDD+ mechanism.

Kenya this year suffered one of its worst droughts in four decades, wreaking havoc on farming and leaving more than four million people in need of food aid. Ruto sees his forestation drive as part of a longterm solution to ensuring food security, as trees can not only mitigate global warming, but they also may help improve growing conditions, keeping soil nutrient rich.

The nation has taken other steps to lower its carbon footprint. Already 92% of its energy grid is from renewable sources, largely geothermal, and its 300-megawatt Lake Turkana Wind Power project is the biggest such venture on the continent. The government is on track to make its grid’s energy sources fully renewable by 2030, mainly by adding more underground-steam generated electricity, Ruto said.

Kenya has set a goal to achieve a 32% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade -- compared wth a business as usual scenario. The cost of implementing Kenya’s mitigation and adaptation actions is estimated at $62 billion, according to the country’s most recently submitted UN climate pledge. The government has asked for international support to meet 87% of the bill.

