(Bloomberg) -- Germany confirmed cases of African swine fever in domestic pigs at two farms in Brandenburg near the Polish border, the first time the disease has spread from wild boar in the country.

About 200 animals will be culled at two separate locations after a laboratory confirmed the cases, Brandenburg’s consumer protection ministry said in a statement. Veterinary authorities are on site to try to contain the outbreak.

“It is now important that we quickly find the cause of the entry into the pig population so that we know which route the virus took,” said Consumer Protection Minister Ursula Nonnemacher.

The detection could prove a setback to Germany’s bid to reopen pork export markets. Numerous buyers shunned German meat after its ASF outbreak began in wild boar last year. While some have since reopened, German pork remains shut out of China, the world’s top consumer.

Germany has found more than 1,200 ASF cases in wild boar in Brandenburg since last fall. The outbreak appears unlikely to end soon, with infections still abundant in neighboring Poland.

German wholesale pork prices have picked up from record lows after ASF was first detected, as the country has been able to sell some of its excess supply within the EU and a backlog of pigs eased.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.