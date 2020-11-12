17m ago
African Union Appeals for Calm in Disputed Sahara Region
(Bloomberg) -- The African Union urged Morocco and separatists in the disputed region of Western Sahara to reduce tensions and called for the United Nations to urgently appoint a special envoy on the issue.
All parties should work to uphold a settlement plan that provides for a cease-fire and the holding of a referendum “for the people of Western Sahara to exercise their right to self-determination,” African Union Chairman Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement Thursday.
