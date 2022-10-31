(Bloomberg) -- The African Union called for a cease-fire in Democratic Republic of Congo’s fight against the M23 rebel movement before peace talks scheduled for later this week.

More than 186,000 people have fled fighting since March between Congo’s army and the rebels, who Congo and United Nations experts say are backed by neighboring Rwanda. The Rwandan government denies the accusations.

AU Chairman and Senegalese President Macky Sall, along with AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed their “extreme concern at the deteriorating security situation in eastern provinces in the DRC” in an emailed statement Monday. Peace talks are scheduled to take place in Nairobi Nov. 4-13.

Eastern Congo has suffered decades of conflict since the 1990s, when violence from the aftermath of Rwanda’s civil war and genocide spread across the border. Recent tensions between the two neighbors have raised the risks of renewed fighting in the region, which is rich in gold, tantalum and other resources.

Congo expelled Rwanda’s ambassador Saturday after the M23 took new territory in North Kivu province in the direction of the trading hub of Goma. Rwanda said in a statement Sunday that it regretted the decision, and shouldn’t be blamed for Congo’s ongoing internal problems.

The M23’s leadership is largely made up of members of Congo’s Tutsi community, who say they are defending the people of Rwandan heritage in the country and fighting ethnic Hutu rebel groups accused of links to the 1994 genocide.

The Congolese army and UN peacekeepers defeated a previous M23 rebellion in 2013 after the group marched all the way to Goma and occupied the city for 11 days.

