Bboxx Ltd. will provide French pay-TV channels to off-grid solar customers in Africa through its latest deal with Vivendi SA.

The link-up with Vivendi’s Canal+ could boost revenue and customer numbers for the London-based firm as demand for energy and entertainment rises during lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The project will first be rolled out in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Togo.

“During Covid-19, Bboxx has been experiencing a strong demand for energy,” Mansoor Hamayun, chief executive officer and co-founder, said in an emailed statement. “The pandemic has meant more people are staying at home than ever before, so having access to news and entertainment to stay informed on current affairs while keeping entertained has never been so important.”

With the deal, Canal+ will convert its product to a pay-as-you-go model. Customers will be able to buy solar-power systems, with a television set and access to content from the French pay TV operator at a cheaper price.

For Canal+, the deal will assist to expand the company’s reach in Africa, where Naspers spin-off MultiChoice Group Ltd. is the market leader. MultiChoice has its own streaming service, Showmax, that now also offers news and sport channels to help it keep ahead of Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Bboxx has raised $100 million in funding to date, with the latest round led by Mitsubishi Corp.

