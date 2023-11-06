(Bloomberg) -- Bosco Ojeda is moving to fund management after working for almost 25 years at UBS Group AG, lately as head of European small- and mid-capitalization companies equity research.

“For many years I have enjoyed working as an equity analyst and team head in small & midcaps in large institutions, now I will continue to be involved in the space but as an investor, a natural step,” Ojeda said in an email to clients seen by Bloomberg News. He confirmed the move to Bloomberg News and will be based in Madrid.

He’s partnering with a former client, Pedro Yagüez, to manage Columbus European Equities, a mutual fund hosted at GVC Gaesco that invests in small- and mid-cap companies and has about €30 million ($32 million) in assets under management.

“Smallcaps is a fascinating world, and now more than ever there are great investment opportunities,” Ojeda said. “I truly enjoy analyzing investment ideas, meeting management teams and investors.”

