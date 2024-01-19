(Bloomberg) -- Tanzania’s central bank set its benchmark interest rate at 5.5% for the first quarter, as the east African nation starts using borrowing costs rather than money supply to control inflation.

The adoption of the central bank rate means that Tanzania has officially “shifted to an interest-rate or price-based monetary policy framework from a monetary-targeting framework that was in place for the past 28 years,” Governor Emmanuel Tutuba said. The move brings it in line with other countries, including neighboring Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

It’s also a step toward creating a monetary union and single currency for member states of the East African Community, a regional trade bloc, in the future, Tutuba, who was appointed a year ago, said in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

The Bank of Tanzania aims to ensure that the inflation rate remains within the medium-term target of 5%, while supporting economic growth of 5.5% or more for 2024, it said in a statement on X.

Inflation slowed to 3% in December from 3.2% a month earlier.

The central bank rate is also expected to ensure that the local currency remains stable, it said.

