(Bloomberg) -- One of Brazil’s best-performing equity funds cut back its position in retailer Magazine Luiza SA at a time when the firm’s controllers took advantage of a $1.13 billion equity offering to sell some shares.

Alaska Asset Management partner Henrique Bredda wrote on his Twitter account he did “a mere adjustment” to his position, but “didn’t close it” after traders questions on the matter started popping up on Brazil’s hot fin-twit scene.

According to Bredda, one of the most vocal bulls on the local retailer, while the fund cut exposure to Magazine Luiza, it boosted its position in state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA after the stock’s momentary sell-off following last week’s oil auction.

“Magazine Luiza is still among the fund’s top five holdings -- being a quite important position,” Bredda said in an interview.

Magazine Luiza was the largest holding in the firm’s flagship Alaska Black Master FIA BDR Nivel I fund through July 31, accounting for more than 18% of the equity holdings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The fund is the best performing among 54 biggest peers over the past three years, the data show.

Magazine Luiza’s controlling shareholders LTD Administracao e Participacoes and Wagner Garcia Participacoes sold 430 million reais in shares in the equity offering.

Alaska Asset Management made Magazine Luiza one of its biggest holdings in late 2015. The stock has rallied more than 35,000% since its historical low on Dec. 4, 2015.

