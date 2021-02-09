After 612% Rally, Locaweb Said to Raise at Least $379 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian web services provider Locaweb Servicos de Internet SA raised at least 2.04 billion reais ($379 million) in an equity offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Locaweb, which has seen its stock increase sevenfold since it went public about a year ago, sold 68 million new shares at 30 reais apiece, the people said, asking not to be named as the information isn’t public yet. The price represents a 2.3% discount to Tuesday’s close.

Locaweb didn’t immediately reply to an emailed request for comment outside regular business hours.

If the additional allotment is fully sold, Locaweb may sell another 10.2 million new shares, while founding shareholders including chairman Gilberto Mautner could sell part of their current holdings, according to the prospectus.

Banks running the deal were Banco Itau BBA SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, XP Inc. and Banco BTG Pactual SA.

Locaweb, which offers services from website hosting to cloud computing, emerged as one of the main winners from the pandemic in Latin America. Last year, the firm benefited from a rush in demand from small and mid-sized companies seeking to take their businesses digital.

The company will use proceeds from the primary offering to finance past acquisitions and potential new deals. Since September, the firm has announced six purchases.

Recent deals “have enlarged the Locaweb platform and increased its value offering to clients,” said Ignacio Arnau, a fund manager at Bestinver Asset Management in Madrid.

Shares of Locaweb have soared 612% since last year’s initial public offering, compared to a 3% gain for the benchmark Ibovespa index during the same period.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.