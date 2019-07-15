(Bloomberg) -- One of the clearest signs that Egypt is starting to reap the benefits of a major currency devaluation came last week.

The inflation rate in Africa’s third biggest economy fell into single digits for the first time since 2016, when the devaluation took place. It had rocketed as high as 33% soon after President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s administration floated the pound to ease severe shortages of foreign exchange and get a $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Though the decision was painful for Egyptians, it turned the Arab nation into a darling of bond and carry traders. And it set Egypt apart from Nigeria. Africa’s biggest oil producer was also suffering from a dollar squeeze, but opted instead to keep a tight grip on its currency via a system of multiple exchange rates and import restrictions. Foreign exchange is no longer scarce, but Nigeria’s inflation rate was 11.2% in June -- one of the highest levels on the continent -- and has been above the central bank’s target of 6% to 9% for four years.

Here are four more charts showing how the two countries have fared since taking different routes to fix their currency crises:

It’s not just inflation. Egypt is also looking the healthier of the two in terms of growth. The economy expanded 5.3% in 2018, almost three times as fast as Nigeria’s, and is forecast to be the fastest-growing in the Middle East and North Africa this year, according to Bloomberg surveys of analysts.

Investment into Egypt soared following the devaluation and the start of IMF-supported reforms, which included cutting subsidies that soaked up much of the budget. Nigeria has managed to attract plenty of hot money by keeping bond yields high and pledging not to let the naira weaken, but foreign direct investment has sunk.

The IMF says the Nigerian currency regime deters investors and hurts the economy, which is growing more slowly than the population. President Muhammadu Buhari argues it’s needed to boost local manufacturers and stop inflation accelerating.

Those hot-money flows and rising oil prices have caused Nigeria’s local and external bonds to perform solidly in 2019. But weak growth has turned investors off its stocks. The main equity index in Lagos has lost 8.6% in dollar terms this year, one of the worst performances globally. Egyptian stocks have been falling along with others in emerging markets since April, but they’re still up 12% year-to-date. That’s partly down to the pound appreciating 8% against the greenback, a performance bettered only by the Russian ruble.

Political and security risks remain high in both countries, according to Bloomberg Country Risk Scores. Egypt’s ranking has climbed since El-Sisi came to power in 2014. His administration has cracked down on dissent and jailed tens of thousands of opponents. Lawmakers passed a constitutional change in April that allows for him to remain in office until 2030. In Nigeria, which is struggling to quell an Islamic State-linked insurgency and deadly clashes between farmers and herders, political risk is deemed higher.

Nigeria’s reserves have risen almost 9% since late last year to $45 billion. That gives central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele plenty of firepower to defend the naira, which Renaissance Capital estimates is about 20% overvalued. Still, stresses on the currency are rising, according to Citigroup Inc.’s Early Warning Signal Indexes. The opposite is happening with the pound. Analysts at Societe Generale SA said last week it could strengthen another 4% to 16 per dollar this year.

To contact the reporter on this story: Paul Wallace in Lagos at pwallace25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dana El Baltaji at delbaltaji@bloomberg.net, Robert Brand, Alex Nicholson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.