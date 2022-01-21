Top Stories
Grantham doubles down on crash call, says selloff has started
More than half of Canadians are using RRSPs: Poll
Biggest threat to global economy in 2022? Inflation, not Omicron
Netflix, Peloton bring the pandemic-stock era to shuddering halt
'SNL' comics Colin Jost, Pete Davidson buy Staten Island Ferry boat
KKR SPAC said to mull deal for PetSmart at US$14B value
Jan 21
Fresh vs frozen: Circle K, On The Run parents face off in convenience store food fight
Fresh vs frozen: Circle K, On The Run parents face off in convenience store food fight
Two of Canada’s largest convenience store operators are taking opposing strategies when it comes to expanding their food services.
Jan 21
Canadian retail sales dropped 2.1% in December amid Omicron
Canadian retail sales pared back most of their recent gains last month, as the country suffered through new lockdown restrictions during the key holiday season.
18h ago
Cannabis Canada Weekly: November pot sales fall 2.9%; Hexo outlines cost-cutting path
Cannabis Canada Weekly: November sales fall 2.9%, Hexo outlines how it intends to become cash flow positive and a B.C. industry report says the province isn’t living up to its pot market potential.
18h ago
Tech leads U.S. stocks to worst week since March 2020
Stocks fell, capping the worst week since the outbreak of the pandemic roiled markets, with tech shares bearing the brunt of the selloff amid shaky company earnings and prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.
Jan 20
Rush of immigrants to slow bank of Canada rate hikes, CIBC says8:03
Rush of immigrants to slow bank of Canada rate hikes, CIBC says
High immigration rates will allow the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates at a more moderate pace than markets expect, according to the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
15h ago
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada, U.S. Fed release interest rate decisions
In the week ahead, investors will be focused on Wednesday, when both the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve will release their latest interest rate decisions.
Jan 20
Source Rock Royalties files for rare Canadian small-cap oil IPO
Source Rock Royalties Ltd., an energy royalties firm backed by Canadian National Railway Co.’s investment division, aims to be the country’s first oil company to complete an initial public offering since Topaz Energy Corp. raised $230 million in 2020.
18h ago
Oil caps fifth weekly gain after touching its highest since 2014
Oil capped its fifth week of gains on continued signs of robust demand and strained crude supplies that have taken prices to seven-year highs.
Jan 20
Ontario restaurants, theatres, gyms to reopen at 50% capacity Jan. 316:23
Ontario restaurants, theatres, gyms to reopen at 50% capacity Jan. 31
Restaurants, theatres and gyms will reopen in Ontario at 50 per cent capacity at the end of the month.
Jan 19
Scotia sees Bank of Canada hiking rate to 2% to quell inflation5:47
Scotia sees Bank of Canada hiking rate to 2% to quell inflation
Bank of Nova Scotia says Canada’s central bank will begin an aggressive round of monetary tightening next week to control inflation, bringing its policy rate to above pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year.
Jan 21
Public Health Agency of Canada involved in 'error' on trucker vaccine rules: Sources
Turmoil and confusion over whether truckers would remain exempt from the vaccine mandate last week stemmed from bureaucrats misinterpreting policy in more than one federal agency -- including the one that co-ordinates Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
22h ago
Intel plans to spend US$20B on Ohio chipmaking hub
Intel Corp. plans to spend US$20 billion on a chipmaking hub on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, which the company expects to grow to be the world’s biggest silicon-manufacturing site.
Jan 19
Canadian consumer inflation hits highest rate since 19916:28
Canadian consumer inflation hits highest rate since 1991
Canadian consumer price inflation accelerated to the fastest level in three decades in December, adding pressure on the Bank of Canada to quickly start raising interest rates.
Jan 21
No national security issue in Chinese takeover of Neo Lithium
The pending takeover of a Canadian lithium mining company by a Chinese state-owned company raises no national security concerns, federal Liberals argued Thursday.
Jan 21
The Daily Chase: 'Super bubble' warning from Grantham; Netflix punished by investors
The sour mood that took hold in North America mid-yesterday afternoon is lingering this morning with global stocks trading broadly lower and amid choppy trading in U.S. futures.
Jan 17
BMO Capital Markets CEO vows continued support for energy deals6:21
BMO Capital Markets CEO vows continued support for energy deals
Canada’s big banks have come under increased pressure in recent years to halt financial support for the oil and gas sector, but the head of BMO Capital Markets says there’s reason to support traditional and alternative energy firms.
Jan 20
'Very high price' to pay if Macklem missteps on rates: Charest
“Everything we’re doing right now – since the beginning of this pandemic – with fiscal policy, monetary policy is experimental. We’ve never done this before, we’ve never come out of a pandemic before”
Jan 20
Soy seen toppling king corn as inflation upends U.S. plantings
Move over, corn.
Jan 17
BoC 'facing major dilemma' on rate hike timeline: CIBC's Tal7:46
BoC 'facing major dilemma' on rate hike timeline: CIBC's Tal
The Bank of Canada has some difficult realities to weigh ahead of its Jan. 26 interest rate decision.
Jan 14
'It's wild out there': Employees gain upper hand amid war for talent4:27
'It's wild out there': Employees gain upper hand amid war for talent
The surge of Omicron cases across Canada is putting employers in a double bind as they struggle to keep businesses afloat with staff away sick, while also keeping existing employees safe and happy amid the so-called great resignation trend.
Jan 20
Federal government announces funding for eight East Coast tech firms and startup hub
The federal government has announced $2.27 million in funding for eight East Coast tech startups and a not-for-profit organization that supports entrepreneurs in the region.
Jan 20
Bank of Canada has 'free option' to hike next week: National Bank
Another voice has been added to the chorus of calls for the Bank of Canada to raise rates next week.
Jan 20
Canada's energy patch sees 'significant' boost in investment
Investment in Canada’s oil and natural gas industry will rise 22% this year to $32.8 billion amid higher prices for hydrocarbons, according to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.
Jan 20
Peloton plummets on report of production pause over slow demand
Peloton Interactive Inc. shares plummeted 24 per cent Thursday on a report that it’s temporarily halting production of bikes and treadmills, the latest sign that a star of the pandemic has lost its shine.
Jan 20
Rent banks a 'lifesaver' for Canadians earning low, moderate incomes
The banks have different structures and offerings, but most operate through government or philanthropic donations and target low-income residents with short-term needs.