(Bloomberg) -- Investors have snatched up record amounts of bonds in January, but they’re showing signs that their appetite for the debt isn’t endless.

Prices for bonds have broadly fallen by about a penny on the dollar this month on average, hurt by the more than $720 billion of fixed-income securities that companies and governments have sold. The leveraged loan market is already seeing signs of pushback, with some issuers offering wider spreads than originally discussed to get deals done, Citigroup Inc.’s Michael Anderson wrote in a note in the latest week.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. meanwhile cautioned that risk premiums for high-grade US corporate bonds may widen next month, in part because valuations are so high now, and the market often weakens in February. Investment-grade corporate bond spreads averaged just 0.93 percentage point on Thursday, the tightest in two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“At some point, the supply will begin to overwhelm the demand and spreads will widen,” said Bill Zox, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management. “There are select opportunities but you have to be careful. If you are reliant upon the new issue market to put capital to work, that is getting more dangerous by the day.”

For now, demand is still relatively strong. The average high-grade US corporate bond yield was about 5.2% on Thursday, down from about 6.4% in mid-October. Companies are looking to borrow now that the cost of doing so has fallen, while investors are hoping to lock in higher yields before central banks start cutting rates and coupons start falling further.

When consumer goods behemoth Procter & Gamble Co. sold $1.35 billion of bonds earlier this week, the 10-year portion of the transaction offered investors just 37 basis points in extra yield over Treasuries. That’s the narrowest spread on record for debt maturing in a decade.

Speculative-grade firms like Caesars Entertainment Inc. have also moved to refinance debt, helping drive the total junk volume for this month to more than $22 billion.

“From a purely credit fundamental perspective, companies trying to do balance sheet management and push off their maturities is a really positive thing,” said Bob Kricheff, portfolio manager at Shenkman Capital Management.

Many fund managers have already started selling bonds and boosting their cash holdings amid concerns that the end-of-year debt rally has run its course, according to Bank of America Corp.’s most recent investor survey.

As lenders become more circumspect, the percentage of the leveraged loan market trading above par is now about 53% compared with just over 63% two weeks earlier, according to the Citi note.

“We are starting to see some push back from lenders,” Anderson wrote, adding later that amid all the repricing, “some cracks are appearing.”

Week in Review

Banks vying to finance KKR & Co.’s buyout of Cotiviti Inc. have found a key ally in their battle against the private credit funds competing for the deal: KKR’s own capital market unit.

Investment banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Barclays Plc are seeking to poach back leveraged finance deals that were snapped up by direct lenders when markets were more volatile.

Direct lenders are competing with banks to finance a potential buyout of DocuSign Inc. with a debt package totaling as much as $8 billion.

Exceptionally strong demand in the US credit market this year has surprised experts and borrowers are taking advantage, Meghan Robson, head of US credit strategy at BNP Paribas said in a Bloomberg Surveillance interview.

Lockheed Martin Corp. sold US investment-grade corporate bonds in part to fund share repurchases after anticipated delivery delays for its upgraded F-35 fighter jets sparked a stock slide.

BC Partners-owned United Group BV returned to Europe’s junk bond market a day after selling more than $1 billion of debt, highlighting how keen borrowers are to take advantage of investor appetite to lock in higher yields before any rate cuts later this year.

Private equity and hedge fund firms are preparing to snap up a wave of synthetic securitizations issued by US banks seeking to offload their exposure to everything from auto loans to mortgage-backed bonds.

Additional Tier 1 bonds may be the biggest winners in global credit markets if central banks start cutting interest rates.

Nomura Asset Management’s Richard Hodges began the year by buying credit default swaps, worried that rate cut bets were becoming too aggressive. He reduced the hedge when the cost of protection increased, and now stands ready to dip in again.

Some of the world’s largest asset managers raised their holdings of Adani Group dollar bonds last year after the unprecedented rout sparked by Hindenburg Research.

The bankruptcy of a little-known aerospace parts supplier backed by Platinum Equity is shaping up to be a crucial test for the limits of rescue financing.

Rakuten Group Inc., a rare major Japanese company to experience stress in credit markets, plans to sell a junk dollar bond as it tries to push back obligations.

On the Move

Chicago-based private equity firm GTCR LLC has tapped Jason Prager from Silver Point Capital to help build out a new capital solutions business.

Bank of Nova Scotia’s global head of fixed income sales Dan Tecimer is departing the Canadian lender.

European credit specialist Kartesia Management has tapped Michael Htun, BNP Paribas’ former head of collateralized loan obligations trading in Europe, to lead its structured credit investing team, succeeding Sharif Anbar-Colas.

Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC has hired Jennifer Cotton to join its direct lending arm, after the company tapped Chris Taylor to head the strategy last year. Cotton joins from New York Life’s Apogem Capital unit.

Deutsche Bank AG has hired Robbie Harris from HSBC Holdings Plc as head of its team of analysts of distressed situations.

