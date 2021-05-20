(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s finance chief is seeking to shore up investor confidence after S&P Global Ratings cut the country to junk, sparking a selloff in bonds and the peso.

Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo highlighted progress on a new proposal to cut the deficit, and will meet with ratings agencies in the coming weeks to address their concerns.

“Colombia will continue working in the process of achieving confidence by international markets,” he said in a telephone interview Thursday.

Investors have sold off the currency and dollar bonds following weeks of mass street protests, an ongoing political crisis and the failure of a plan to raise taxes last month. The rout worsened Thursday, a day after S&P downgraded Colombia’s sovereign rating to BB+, with the peso falling the most in emerging markets and bond yields rising.

Restrepo, 50, took over this month after the previous finance minister quit in the wake of the tax bill’s failure. He is working with lawmakers to produce a new bill that would raise 14 trillion pesos ($3.7 billion) in revenue to cut the widening deficit and pay for social projects. He also plans meetings in coming weeks with Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service, which still rate Colombia as investment grade.

He said there’s consensus that any new proposal shouldn’t hurt middle-class Colombians. Instead, it will rely on taxing the rich, while protecting the most vulnerable, he said. That may help the bill’s chances in congress, which nearly universally rejected the government’s previous attempt to raise taxes.

He expects a new bill, which has yet to be introduced, to pass congress in the second half of the year. The current legislative session ends June 20 with lawmakers due back on July 20.

Read More: Colombian GDP Growth Blew Away Forecasts Before Unrest Broke Out

Restrepo pointed to strong growth in the first quarter as a sign that the economy is recovering after the coronavirus pandemic caused a record contraction last year.

“This shows that Colombia has enormous resilience,” he said.

