Maserati has resurrected its grand touring coupe, the GranTurismo, four years after discontinuing it in 2019.

This is exciting—and not just because the stylish four-seater is all-new for the 2024 model year. It uses a version of the V-6 engine found in Maserati’s delectable supercar, the $212,000 MC20. And later this year we will even get an electric version of the GranTurismo, a 760-horsepower variant called GranTurismo Folgore. This will be the first EV ever produced by Maserati. (Folgore means lightning in Italian.)

Still, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. With two versions now available—the 490 horsepower Modena and the 550 horsepower Trofeo—plus a design that balances old-world charm with modern comforts, the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo offers plenty to digest.

Italian Bloodlines are Back

I tend to root for historic, niche European car brands that must fight to win attention from US car consumers. Alfa Romeo, Lotus and Maserati have each seen owners come and go, have scored victories and losses on the racetrack, and have undergone decades of dormancy in the US, punctuated by spurts of relevance.

These marques press on, leveraging past glories to cater to fervent fan bases that might overlook issues with reliability and quality. Each is owned by a big corporation: Stellantis NV owns Alfa and Maserati, and Geely owns Lotus. Each is sorting out how to navigate the contemporary US market while working to improve its products.

For Maserati, the new GranTurismo represents a happy step forward. I see this as I approach the Trofeo version for a recent week of driving around Los Angeles. It retains the signature wide grille and trio of vents behind its front wheels that look like the gills of a shark. Kudos to the Maserati team for preserving its classical proportions in the gently curved front, the 20-inch and 21-inch staggered forged wheels ($4,500) with blue brake calipers ($500), and the carbon fiber spoiler ($4,500). It also keeps the elongated nose of paradigm Maseratis such as the 3500 GT and the original Ghibli.

Expensive Touring

I drive the GranTurismo Trofeo from my home in Hollywood to Bloomberg’s newsroom in Century City. I take it to West Hollywood for social rounds and up Mulholland Drive for some lead-footed thrills. Adaptive air suspension, an electronic active damping system and electronic limited-slip differential smooth the transitions as I work my way through narrow canyon highways. On Highway 101, I spend most of my time in a rather moderate GT drive mode; Comfort (mild), Sport and Corsa (the rawest version you can get) are also available. The car comes standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. I don’t mind that it comes with no option for manual transmission. This is a grand tourer that’s meant to be comfortable for long drives and daily driving, not a sports car.

Driving the Trofeo around town has the feel of a holiday. Its spacious cabin has ample visibility. The back seat is intimate but usable for adults, unlike what I fear we’ll see in the newly added back seat of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. Mine comes in a stark, white interior scheme–an ill-advised design for anyone with kids or pets or fond of wearing denim jeans, whose dyes can bleed into light surfaces. Set against the car’s exterior shock of blue, however, it looks great. The fit-and-finish quality of the seats, dashboard and trim pass my “it has to feel expensive when you touch it” test. And I have no complaints about the connectivity and ease of the infotainment system; it’s not as futuristic as those in Mercedes-Benz models, but it’s intuitive and inoffensive.

The sunburned hills around home enlighten me to the Trofeo’s abilities. It jumps to attention with the gentlest urging of the gas pedal and steers as crisply as anything I’ve driven from Maserati. It’ll go from zero to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 199 mph, which is big. I wish the brakes could grip just a hair more on some of those winding back roads; a final flourish of athleticism that would better match its beautifully guttural engine note—and its $205,000 starting price.

This car is an expensive proposition, especially when you consider the brand’s second-tier reputation compared with competitors’—the Aston Martin DB12, Ferrari Roma, and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. (For the record, the Trofeo’s qualities do not surpass the good looks of the Aston Martin, the elegance and interior refinement of the Roma, or the sheer driving thrill of the previous generation AMG GT.) The version I drive costs $235,120.

You should test-drive a GranTurismo if you’re in the market for an agreeable touring coupe. It probably won’t be the first car you’ll think of trying, but it’s worth familiarizing yourself with the brand. I predict we’ll hear a lot more from Maserati in the coming years. This GranTurismo is a strong start.

