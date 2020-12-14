(Bloomberg) -- A difficult year for Argentina’s banks got exponentially tougher last month for Banco Macro SA, when its chairman and co-founder, Jorge Brito, died in a helicopter crash.

Now Ezequiel Carballo, who with Brito co-founded the predecessor to Macro 42 years ago and took charge of the bank four days after his death, must grapple not only with his grief but also with a raft of problems facing the industry: a pandemic-ravaged economy engulfed in a three-year recession, forecasts for a 12% contraction this year, a 40% inflation rate and a surge in non-performing loans.

But Macro has several advantages that will help propel it through all of this year’s crises, Carballo, who was also Brito’s brother-in-law, said in his first interview with international media since taking over.

The company reported the highest earnings per share among local banks in the third quarter, posting a profit of almost 6.1 billion pesos ($74 million). And Macro managed to keep non-performing loans at 1%, below the sector average of 4.5%. Its coverage ratio -- a gauge of liquidity -- held above 300%, far higher than the industry average of 126%.

Still, its shares have posted the worst returns on the 22-company Merval benchmark index this year as investors punished the bank for its exposure to Argentina’s myriad economic woes. And the loss of Brito means Macro will be a different place.

“Jorge had a great capacity to relate to people,” said Carballo, who met Brito when they were both 16. “He was someone who gave every inch of himself.”

He also cared deeply about public affairs, according to Carballo, who holds a 17.4% stake in Macro, the same as Brito’s. “Jorge knew how to balance the interests of public and private banking.”

The 68-year-old Carballo, who has overseen the bank’s treasury department since the company was founded, remains heavily involved with that operation. He still sits at the bank’s trading desk four hours a day, a practice that he says lets Macro react more quickly than competitors.

“I would prefer not to do it, but in moments like these you have to,” he said, speaking in his 27th-floor office in the company’s glass skyscraper in downtown Buenos Aires, overlooking the Rio de la Plata and the sprawling city. “By having the shareholder at the desk, we can make decisions quickly and not miss opportunities.”

Carballo says Buenos Aires-based Macro has other advantages that make it stand out amid the volatility. One is its large presence in the country’s provinces, where lockdowns were less severe than in the capital.

Another is the company’s unusually high liquidity -- the bank has a net worth of 145 billion pesos, of which 80% is liquid. That’s thanks to a follow-on share sale in 2016 that raised $670 million.

Liquidity Cushion

“We have a liquidity cushion to absorb eventual problems that is more significant than that of the rest of the banks,” Carballo said.

That liquidity allowed the company to invest in government assets, including central bank notes known as Leliq that helped defend the bank’s position at a time loans were falling because of the recession.

The funds were originally aimed at growing through acquisitions -- Banco Macro was the final bidder for a majority stake in Banco Patagonia before talks fell through.

Carballo, who said Macro is still open to acquisitions, recalled a deal for Bansud in 2001, when the country was in the middle of a debt crisis that led to a $95 billion default.

“Jorge and I were able to price it, even at a time when no one knew what would happen next,” he said. “We’re always on the lookout. It’s in our DNA to look for opportunities. But we’re not there yet.”

Carballo said he hopes a similar opportunity won’t come around just yet, because it would mean the country’s crisis has deepened. He prefers to look toward drivers of positive sentiment, such as the coronavirus vaccine, a government deal with the International Monetary Fund and policy decisions that promote investment and restore confidence. The number of bounced checks, which has returned to pre-pandemic levels, is another positive sign, he said.

Toward the end of the interview, Carballo pointed to a large painting on his office wall by Argentine artist Valentin Thibon de Libian, portraying immigrants arriving in 1880. It’s titled, “The Arrival to the Country of Gold.”

“These immigrants would choose between going to the United States or Argentina,” he said. “We need to get back to the country that attracted them.”

