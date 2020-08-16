(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico is having a do-over of its gubernatorial primary election Sunday after it mismanaged the first vote so badly that tens of thousands were unable to cast a ballot.

The outcome will set the stage for the Nov. 3 governor’s race and provide the first glimpse of who might lead the U.S. commonwealth out of a record-setting bankruptcy, a grinding economic recession and political turmoil.

Governor Wanda Vazquez is facing a rare primary challenge from within her own New Progressive Party, or PNP.

Her rival, Pedro Pierluisi, is the island’s former non-voting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. He was also, for less than a week, the de facto governor last summer when Governor Ricardo Rossello put him in the No. 2 spot just days before stepping down amid widespread protests. A chaotic succession struggle ensued and the island’s Supreme Court ultimately gave the job to Vazquez.

The rival Popular Democratic Party, or PPD, will also complete its primary Sunday. That race pits San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz against Puerto Rico Senator Eduardo Bhatia and Isabela Mayor Carlos Delgado Altieri.

Polls suggest that whoever wins the Vazquez-Pierluisi matchup will be the automatic frontrunner in the governor’s race.

Under rules established by the Supreme Court, Sunday’s vote will allow polling stations that never opened Aug. 9 –- or didn’t stay open for eight hours –- to accept ballots. Preliminary results from both voting days will be released late Sunday.

The election, however, is unlikely to end the political wrangling.

“You will never be able to convince the losing candidates –- or voters who saw their candidate lose –- that this was a fair process,” said Pedro Reina Perez, a political analyst and professor at the University of Puerto Rico. “This is a perfect storm if your objective is to dynamite the entire democratic process.”

The Puerto Rico electoral commission blamed the printing press for leaving more than four dozen voting precincts without ballots. On the streets of Puerto Rico, a debate rages over whether the fiasco was a symptom of gross incompetence or outright corruption. Some legislators have called for a federal investigation into the debacle.

“We hope that Sunday runs smoothly and that there is no need for new lawsuits,” said Mayte Bayolo-Alonso, the legislative attorney for the Puerto Rico chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which had asked the court to protect residents’ right to vote. “We need a smooth election because Puerto Rico needs stability.”

