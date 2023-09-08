(Bloomberg) -- When you carve turns down the slopes at Chile’s Nevados de Chillán ski resort, you can often see (and sometimes smell) smoking white fumaroles just due east. These natural smokestacks might at first look like signs of an avalanche, but here they’re no cause for concern: They’re merely reminders that you’re skiing under a volcano. It’s one of the most dramatic backdrops a skier can find: The perfectly conical crag—for which the ski resort is named—often puffs for weeks on end, though it hasn’t experienced a major eruption since the 1800s.

Descend some of its longest runs—which can span eight miles—and you might spot additional features unique to this volcanic landscape, such as a ridge of peaks poking at clouds on the southern horizon and two sprawling hot springs that offer muscle-relaxing après-ski dips in snow-lined geothermal pools.

World Ski Awards has named Nevados de Chillán the country’s best resort for five of the past six years, yet few recreational skiers outside Chile have ever heard of the place. This may be because when you look it up on Google, you’ll be told that its facilities date to the 1980s.

But all that is changing. Not only does the destination feature world-class accommodations and major infrastructural investment, it’s becoming a haven for travelers keen on ski-and-sip adventures that blend downhill thrills with wine tastings at trailblazing vineyards just down the valley.

The Game-Changing Upgrades

South America’s fastest high-speed train will soon connect the nearby city of Chillán with Santiago, the capital 250 miles north, in just 3.5 hours. The ultramodern, Chinese-built trains will race up to 100 miles per hour on six daily express routes, cutting the current travel time by 80 minutes, according to EFE, the railway’s state-run operator that expects the service to commence by yearend. The route is part of a $70 million investment plan to improve rail service across Chile during President Gabriel Boric’s four-year term, which ends in 2026.

“The trains are a huge potential for us with travelers from Europe and North America,” says Angelo Conti, commercial and marketing manager at Nevados de Chillán. “They love that experience of getting onboard and watching the landscape pass by, which is so distinct from a plane or car.”

And staying by the slopes is now more luxurious than ever: A stunning top-to-bottom hotel renovation has finally given Nevados de Chillán the kind of ski-in, ski-out mountain lodge to satisfy discerning international visitors.

Technically, the 113-room, 26-year-old Hotel Termas Chillán wrapped its multimillion-dollar facelift in late 2019. But Covid-19 lockdowns followed shortly after, and cumbersome post-pandemic tourism rules in Chile hampered business through 2022, making this one is its first true winter season. (In Chile, ski season typically stretches from late June to early October).

“The only thing left [from the previous hotel] were the walls,” says General Manager José Francisco Muñoz of the property’s gut renovation.

The new interiors, by Chilean architect Rodrigo Caldera and designer Ricardo Cuevas, draw heavily on local materials: stone from the surrounding Las Trancas Valley, salvaged wood from the nearby forest and copper from the Atacama Desert. Meanwhile, a towering window wall within the dramatic foyer allows light to pour into a cavernous atrium that spans seven floors, each wrapped in waves of wood that mimic the curves of the Andes Mountains.

Local Vibes, Jet Set Crowds

On a recent visit in early July, at the start of the current ski season, what stands out most is how distinctly Chilean the ski lodge feels. In the Bar La Grieta—which serves pisco sours as well as gin and tonics that substitute the gin-like Patagonian spirit Trakal—I find the types of low-lying antique chairs that gauchos have long used to drink yerba maté. A constellation of butterflies woven out of horsehair by regional artists hangs over the lounge area. In the earth-toned guest rooms I find character-packed details like soap bowls carved from local stone and headboards made of wood reclaimed from old Patagonian sheds.

Huge tree trunks with wizened branches of oak or beech hang from the ceiling of the fine-dining Arboleda restaurant, “making you feel as if you’re inside the forest,” Muñoz says. The crowd mainly comprises distinguished families from Santiago (in alpaca sweaters) and from Sâo Paulo (in fur-lined coats). All gather over dinners of salmon-filled ravioli and prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, typically drowned with several bottles of peppery Carménère wine.

The most impressive feature—besides, perhaps, the free kids club available to 3- to 6-year-olds—is the three-floor Alunco Spa. It’s one of the largest in South America, with a circuit of 17 wet and dry areas. Think steam rooms, volcanic mud baths and a heated outdoor pool encased in snow.

On-Mountain and Off-Mountain Entertainment

The ski resort just beyond the hotel has also made upgrades in recent years, adding or improving seven lifts (presently there are 13 in total), paving the access road, creating new, high-altitude dining options and purchasing additional snow cannons.

Compared to such rivals as Valle Nevado and Portillo, Nevados de Chillán benefits from a lower altitude that entails beautiful, forested slopes below the tree line. Yet, with its location in the wetter climes south of Santiago, it still receives greater annual snowfall—more than 30 feet in a good year, with soft powder gracing the upper slopes. All told, it has 26 miles of groomed runs (and many more off-piste options) spread across about 1,500 acres of skiable terrain.

One thing that’s always been true is that there’s plenty to do off-mountain. Just down the valley are snowless hills ideal for rock-climbing, rappelling, canyoning, horseback riding or hiking into the volcanic hinterlands.

The hub of activity here is the village of Las Trancas, which, like many amenity-rich mountain hamlets, became a boom town during the Covid-19 pandemic. It has long had the throwback vibe of Colorado mountain settlements such as Silverton and Crested Butte, with one paved road and dirt paths snaking from it. But its year-round population has increased fivefold, from around 500 before the pandemic to 2,500 today, bringing the conveniences of a full-service village.

“I remember when we only had one minimarket to buy supplies,” says Cesar “Trompo” Villegas, who currently heads ski activities at Hotel Termas Chillán. “Now, we have five.”

Slopeside real estate development is also buzzing: A complex with three new condo towers, plus dining and shopping, is in initial phases. New businesses cater to incoming visitors and residents.

One of the valley’s five craft breweries just opened a brewhouse called Patio Tranquino, which serves strong bocks and citrusy IPAs. The fabulous bakery (and pizzeria) Malcontenta is a welcome addition, too, with its fluffy focaccia bread and sourdough pizzas. And you’d be remiss not to do a little shopping at La Cava de la Montaña, a new wine shop that features local labels from the Itata Valley, about an hour down the mountain.

“Itata is our link to the wine world, representing what’s local to us here,” says owner and fellow winemaker Pablo Barberis, who adds that the valley was Chile’s initial wine-growing region in the 1500s. Following centuries of stasis, when grapes were sold off for boxed wine, Itata has emerged anew as the epicenter of a buzzy, low-intervention movement beloved by sommeliers in the capital; many international visitors plan bespoke ski-and-sip packages with operators like Santiago-based Upscape.

The Itata Valley owes the current star turn to its punchy Cinsault (a light, fruity pinot noir substitute) and earthy, old-vine Carignans (a medium-bodied red that’s native to Spain), though white-wine aficionados also rave about the herbaceous bottles of Sémillon. Barberis is currently working with Hotel Termas Chillán on placing a wine wall in the Arboleda restaurant. It would make these (mostly) natural wines, rarely seen outside Chile, just a few steps away.

