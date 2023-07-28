(Bloomberg) -- Senate Republicans are standing by their longtime leader Mitch McConnell as they leave for the long August recess, brushing off questions about his health after he froze mid-sentence at the start of his weekly press conference on Wednesday.

While senators in both parties expressed concerns about the Kentucky Republican after he suddenly stopped speaking and was escorted away from the microphones, McConnell, 81, so far isn’t facing calls for him to set aside from his leadership duties.

“He’s fine, he’s back at work, he’s doing all the things he normally does,” the No. 2 Senate Republican, John Thune of South Dakota, said Thursday.

A McConnell spokesperson confirmed Friday that the senator plans to serve out the remainder of his term as leader. McConnell has shown irritation with reporters asking whether he has seen a doctor, a question he and his staff have refused to answer.

Wednesday’s episode renewed scrutiny on McConnell’s health touched off by a fall in March that left him hospitalized with a concussion and caused him to miss more than a month in the Senate. It also highlighted questions about the well-being of other senators in a narrowly divided chamber where every vote counts.

McConnell remains one of the most powerful people in Washington, cultivating his perch atop the GOP through decades of fundraising prowess and political skill. Few laws in recent years have been signed without at least his acquiescence thanks to the Senate’s filibuster rules. And his parliamentary maneuvers helped engineer the conservative Supreme Court.

His role will be pivotal this fall as the fight over government spending risks sparking a shutdown as soon as Oct. 1. A strong advocate for arming Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, he is also key to shepherding a supplemental funding package for that country.

McConnell has also been focused on recruiting candidates for next year’s Senate races as he hopes to avert a repeat of 2022, when several candidates endorsed by Donald Trump underperformed, costing his party the Senate majority.

After Wednesday’s episode, McConnell kept to his busy schedule, according to an aide, going to a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He also voted and mingled on the Senate floor, and gave a speech at an annual dinner with Major League Baseball owners where he joked about the new pitch clock.

On Thursday, McConnell gave his usual daily speech on the Senate floor, met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Kentucky business leaders and voted throughout the day as the Senate wrapped up the National Defense Authorization Act, one of McConnell’s top priorities.

McConnell’s Democratic counterpart, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, praised him for helping the Senate get bipartisan bills like the defense authorization passed, contrasting bipartisan bills in the Senate with partisanship in the House.

“I saw him last night at the Major League Baseball owners’ dinner, and I said, ‘I’m so glad you’re here,’ and he gave a very good speech,” Schumer said.

Health Concerns

Senators’ health is a major issue in the 51-49 Senate, sometimes affecting the timing of confirmation votes and other business.

The oldest current senator, 90-year-old Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California, has faced questions about her ability to serve after missing months this year due to complications from shingles. On Thursday she appeared confused and had to be prompted to vote by an aide during a committee meeting.

Freshman John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, 53, missed time for treatment of depression and continues to struggle with speaking and hearing — complications from a stroke he suffered last year. And this week the No. 2 Democrat, Dick Durbin, 78, was absent following a repeat bout with Covid-19.

McConnell and his aides have also refused to answer reporters’ questions about whether he fell getting off an airplane on July 14, as reported this week by NBC News and Punchbowl News.

McConnell, who suffered from polio as a young child, has always been somewhat unsteady on his feet, particularly going down stairs. He’s seemed a bit shakier at times this year, especially after his March fall. He walks unassisted between his office and the Senate floor, though he has been using a wheelchair recently to go to and from airplanes in airports.

On July 14, the day he reportedly fell at the airport, he spoke to Bloomberg News after returning to his office from the airport. McConnell declined to answer when asked if he had fallen, and he walked out of the Capitol under his own power.

“I’m fine,” he said. “We had to get off the plane because it got canceled. Taking a later flight.” He declined to confirm that he had fallen at the airport and walked out of the Capitol under his own power.

--With assistance from Billy House.

(Adds details from sixth paragraph)

