(Bloomberg) -- Legend has it that the golden statuette known as Oscar was modeled after a Mexican actor, Emilio Fernández. And at this year’s Academy Awards, plenty of Latinos in Hollywood stand a chance to take home their own renowned trophy — a marked change from years past when the group has been underrepresented.

“West Side Story” and “Encanto,” both products of Walt Disney Co. that center on Puerto Rican and Colombian characters, respectively, netted multiple nominations across categories, as did “Nightmare Alley,” from Disney’s Searchlight division and helmed by Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. “West Side Story” and “Nightmare Alley” received best picture nominations, while “Encanto” is up for best animated feature. The latter film also received nods for its score, by Germaine Franco, and original song, “Dos Oruguitas,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The animated feature category also includes contributions by Mexican-American Carlos López Estrada, who co-directed Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” and Phil Lord, who is of Cuban descent and co-produced Netflix Inc.’s “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.”

Ariana DeBose, of Puerto Rican descent, was nominated for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story. She is the first Afro-Latina to be nominated in an acting category. It’s the same role and category that won fellow Puerto Rican Rita Moreno her Oscar in 1962; she was the first Latina to receive the award. Latino talent also contributed to some of this year’s nominees in the short-film categories.

Hispanic and Latino audiences made up the highest per-capita attendance in U.S. movie theaters among ethnicities between 2017 and 2020, according to the Motion Picture Association Inc. But the ethnic group, which comprises about a fifth of the U.S. population, has been underrepresented on screen and behind the camera, a study of the 1,300 highest-grossing films over 13 years found. Including more of these characters and storylines can prove to be a winning strategy for movie makers: Both “Encanto” and “West Side Story” topped box offices at the end of last year, and “Encanto” has picked up a second life on music and video streaming services.

For a full list of Oscar nominations, click here.

Representation has been a thorny topic for Hollywood for decades, with recent scrutiny heightened in the wake of the trending #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, a campaign that began in 2015. The industry has begun to pivot, producing films like “Get Out,” “Black Panther,” “Coco’’ and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

But there’s still work to do, said Felix Sanchez, chair and co-founder at the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts. Though this year's nominations make “a lot of headway,” they are still “missing the mark,” especially when it comes to acting roles, Sanchez said.

“Latinos have very little chance of getting those leading roles,” Sanchez said. “And the roles that they do get are often representing marginalized individuals. What we're looking for is presenting U.S. Latinos in more three-dimensional roles.”

Read More: Women Are Directing More of the Highest Grossing Films Than Ever

In 2019, Latinos made up just 5.9% of all characters in the 100 top-hit movies, when they were included in films at all. Hispanic and Latino actors were entirely absent from more than a third of the best-performing movies that year, according to an analysis by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California. Those numbers diminished further for people of Afro-Latino descent.

“The fact that even when we do have Latinx representation, it's usually very White-passing Latinx people — It's closer to a reflection of how Hollywood sees itself, rather than how the world really is,” said Fidel Martinez, the writer for “The Latinx Files,” a Los Angeles Times newsletter.

Audiences are also pushing for more than surface-level representation, as "West Side Story" drew criticism regarding its status as a remake of a flawed original. The musical adaptation of “In the Heights” was similarly mired in controversy, as critics held filmmakers accountable for colorism in their casting choices. Miranda, who co-created the musical and produced the film, later apologized.

For Hollywood to enact real change, Martinez said, it would have to see a flourishing of more projects, not just recognition at award shows.

“You actually need more of these stories being told in the first place,” he said. “I'm not really sure how you can expect for the Oscars to be truly diverse and representative of the Latinx experience, when these projects aren't even getting green-lit in the first place to be nominated. The problem just goes down to the production side of things.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.