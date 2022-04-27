(Bloomberg) -- The release of Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine who had been detained in Russia for three years, is strengthening calls on social media that highlight Moscow’s imprisonment of women’s basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been held since February.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Wednesday that Reed was heading back to the U.S., though he’s likely to go to a hospital after his ordeal. The U.S. negotiated a trade for Reed and a Russian national who had been convicted in the U.S. on drug trafficking conspiracy charges. In a tweet, Biden said that “Trevor’s safe return is a testament to the priority we place on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad.” In other remarks, he said that the U.S. “won’t stop” until other detained Americans are returned home.

That includes Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained in 2018 on espionage charges that he has denied. In response to both Biden and Blinken’s tweets, and in related trending posts, people asked for updates on Griner, who is reported to be held until at least her next hearing on May 19, according to Russian state-run media outlet Tass. Sports journalists Taylor Rooks and Cari Champion joined those in calling for Griner’s release “next and now.”

The news of Griner’s arrest was first made known on March 5, when the Russian Federal Customs Service said it had detained an American basketball player at Sheremetyevo airport. The agency claims it found vape cartridges with hash oil in the player’s luggage. Later reports identified Griner, who plays for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, as the player in question. That day, Griner’s wife Cherelle asked for privacy and called the situation “one of the weakest moments of my life.”

Since then, there has been little public update on Griner’s whereabouts, though the New York Times quoted a source who said she was “OK.” U.S. Representative Colin Allred on March 10 told CNN that he was working to “make sure that her rights are respected and that we are able to get access to her, and that she can get through the process and get home as quickly as possible.” Representative Cori Bush, tennis icon Billie Jean King, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have all tweeted in support of Griner.

“We cannot ignore the fact that if Brittney Griner wasn’t a Black woman, it would be plastered across the news that she is being held as a political prisoner in Russia,” Bush wrote.

In an essay for the Los Angeles Times published Wednesday, Griner’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas said she spends “hours in communication every day with a dedicated group of people who are working to get BG home. It is a community filled with activists — including WNBA players who’ve led some of our most important cultural conversations in recent years.” She added that she and her colleagues “have confidence in the White House’s commitment to doing everything in their power to bring Brittney home.”

The situation is fragile. Although crucial for the public to advocate for citizens detained overseas, there’s some concern that increased attention could raise their “worth” to captors who are often trying to directly interfere with foreign relations, said Diane Foley, who started the James Foley Foundation in memory of her son, Jim, who was detained while working as a foreign correspondent in Libya and Syria — and eventually killed.

Diane Foley called it a “catch-22 for families,” who want to raise awareness but are scared it could make the situation worse. She added that the longer someone is held , the harder it usually is to ensure their release.

Griner wasn’t the only WNBA player in Russia in February. According to ESPN, other players who were slated to play for international teams during the WNBA’s offseason had left Russia or Ukraine shortly after President Vladimir Putin ordered a military invasion of Ukraine. Kagawa Colas on Wednesday pointed to pay inequity between the WNBA and the NBA as a key reason why these athletes choose to play overseas, and she urged companies to invest in women’s leagues to help close the gap.

The WNBA’s 2022 season is slated to kick off on Friday, May 6. Representatives for the WNBA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.