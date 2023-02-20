(Bloomberg) -- Nearly six years after a botched secession attempt from Spain, Catalonia could return to international debt markets this year or next, according to its leader, who is confident that the regional government has maintained investor trust.

Since its last issuance during the onset of the country’s financial crisis in 2012, Catalonia has cut its deficit and cleaned up its finances to pave the way for another debt sale, regional President Pere Aragones, a leader of pro-independence party Esquerra Republicana, said in an interview.

While Aragones acknowledged that the timing wasn’t ideal given recent hikes in interest rates, he said that “for specific projects we are considering the possibility [of issuing green bonds] and we will see if that can be completed this year or next.”

“This is an opportunity to finance the decarbonization of our economy,” Aragones said, speaking from the medieval government palace overlooking Barcelona. The moderate independent politician has been willing to engage with Madrid despite resistance from hard-line Catalan separatists such as its former governing partner Junts.

A strong local economy combined with infrastructure geared around decarbonization makes Catalonia an attractive bet as a green bond issuer, he said, especially as investors’ appetite grows for sustainable bonds. Aragones didn’t provide details about the size or duration of a future issuance.

Green bonds raise money linked to environmentally-friendly projects. The market has grown rapidly over the last decade, with annual sales surpassing $500 billion in the last two years. Strong demand from investors, who increasingly have sustainability mandates, can lead to better pricing for issuers.

Spain sold its first green bond in 2021, and the Basque and Andalusian governments are regular issuers of sustainable debt.

While Catalonia’s economic activity has slightly outperformed the overall Spanish economy recently, the region has seen thousands of companies relocate their headquarters out of the region since 2017, when the Catalan government, partly run by Esquerra, organized an independence referendum in defiance of Madrid and its courts. Flows of foreign gross investment into the region have since recovered, but they remain well below the pre-crisis peak of €8.3 billion, according to government data.

Refuting claims that the region is in economic decline, Aragones pointed to investment pledges from technology companies such as Cisco and Intel. He added that while some companies had changed their addresses on paper, they retained operations and decision-making capabilities in Catalonia.

“The economic data doesn’t only show that there isn’t a decline, but that we have maintained and have expanded our leadership position in Spain and southern Europe,” he said.

National Kingmaker

Since taking over leadership of the region in 2021, Aragones has initiated talks with Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over Catalonia’s territorial status within Spain.

Aragones has promised to continue negotiations with Sanchez despite a Supreme Court decision this week that upheld a ruling barring several Esquerra leaders – including top boss Oriol Junqueras – from running for public office for several years. The decision threatens to derail Sanchez’s efforts to ease tensions with Catalonia – and shield his fragile legislative alliance with its leaders – in part by softening political penalties for those involved in the attempted secession.

Although it has only 13 lawmakers in Madrid, Esquerra may be key to Sanchez’s political future, as he is almost certain to run in a general election expected later this year. The Catalan party is the biggest of a handful of small regional groups that have helped the prime minister stay in office and have ensured a degree of political stability since the secession crisis roiled Spanish politics.

Even if he doesn’t win a majority against conservative Popular Party contender Alberto Nunez Feijoo, Sanchez is betting on Esquerra to garner enough votes in parliament to form a government. Recent polls show Sanchez trailing Feijoo by a few points, but neither politician is close to mustering the 176 parliamentary seats needed to form a majority.

Still, Aragones warned, his party’s support is not a given.

“If there is a possibility of a new investiture vote for Pedro Sanchez, there will be a new negotiation with new questions on the table,” said Aragones, who is the Catalan group’s national coordinator.

Maintaining a coalition has never been easy for Sanchez, as his strategy of reengaging with Catalan separatists could cost him votes within his socialist constituencies. In 2021, Sanchez pardoned nine separatist leaders, including Junqueras, and late last year he pushed through a legal reform to abolish the crime of sedition.

Aragones’ Esquerra party is also in a precarious position after breaking ties with governing partner Junts, leaving Esquerra to run the region alone for the first time since Spain returned to democracy in the 1970s. After weeks of tense negotiations with the Socialist party branch in Catalonia, earlier this month Aragones finally won their support to approve this year’s budget.

Esquerra will continue to work toward its ultimate goal of holding another independence referendum, said Aragones, stressing that all sides would need to agree on conditions before any such vote was held.

“Relations with the central government have never been easy – in fact, they have been hard,” he said. “The government needs to have courage to get to the bottom of this conflict, which is over the sovereignty of Catalonia.”

--With assistance from Greg Ritchie.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.