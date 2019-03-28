After Striking Out Twice, A Trader Makes Another Big Bet on Australia’s Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- A jumbo wager on an Australian interest-rate cut has emerged again, stoking speculation that the same trader is hoping to strike gold at the third try.

Open interest in Australia’s April bank bill futures jumped almost 20 percent on Wednesday amid heavy buying, suggesting that sizable new longs were built. The trade matches a pattern seen in the run-up to the central bank’s previous two policy meetings, and was a new occurrence before February.

The April contract -- which is priced off the monthly average Reserve Bank of Australia overnight cash rate -- was bought at 98.51 on Wednesday, and a 25-basis point rate cut on April 2 would see it settle near 98.74, which would translate into a possible gain of 23 ticks.

While the trade struck out the first two times, it may have been too tempting to ignore as its outlay is dwarfed by the prospective returns. Money markets are fully priced for the central bank to lower borrowing costs by August but there’s almost no expectation for a 25-basis point rate cut in April.

