The once-hot Brazilian fintechs StoneCo Ltd. and Pagseguro Digital Ltd. are losing market share to old-time payment processors and new competition from an unlikely source: a system created by the nation's own central bank.

The two firms — which were once worth a combined $50 billion and attracted investors including Warren Buffett and Jack Ma — are now valued at only about a 10th that level. And the hemorrhaging is expected to continue as the central bank’s instant-payment app, known as Pix, and a proposed digital currency have sparked predictions of a future without credit cards.

“The market changed a lot over the past years, and every acquiring firm suffered,” said Cassio Schmitt, chief executive officer at Getnet Brasil, a payment company owned by Banco Santander SA since 2014. “The competition grew and margins shrank, while Pix is diminishing the use of debit cards.”

Regulators were trying to bring down fees in 2012 when they opened up Brazil’s merchant-acquirer market, which at the time had only two participants. StoneCo and Pagseguro jumped in and then went public in the US in 2018. Their shares surged following the IPOs as they quickly gained clients by offering cheaper card machines and fees. But now the companies “remain mostly out of favor” amid the fierce fight for clients, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

There are about 300 acquiring and sub-acquiring firms in Brazil, according to Schmitt. That’s not to mention competitors such as Mercado Pago, the fintech owned by Uruguay-based online retailer MercadoLibre Inc.

Pix, launched by the central bank in late 2020, charges no fees for individuals and processes instant payments 24 hours a day, including weekends. Lenders that used to charge for cash transfers were forced by the central bank to offer Pix, which handled more than 8 billion transactions in the first quarter of 2023.

At first, Pix gained traction as people used it to send cash to other individuals. Then it took market share from debit cards, as many self-employed entrepreneurs now accept only Pix. That lets them avoid paying rent for a card machine or fees for acquiring companies. Now, it’s accepted almost everywhere.

And new options are coming, including Pix for recurring payments such as utility bills, and installment choices that will compete with credit cards. All of that is “part of the plan to increase competition” further, Roberto Campos Neto, Brazil’s central bank chief, said last month. The digital currency Drex is expected to connect with Pix, in what may be a future without cards, Campos Neto said.

In trying to adapt to the changes and compensate for the smaller fee pool, some firms are integrating their acquiring businesses with banking services. That strategy helped Rede, owned by Itau Unibanco Holding SA, grab the No. 1 rank in the merchant-acquirer market in the second quarter. Three years ago, Rede started integrating its commercial team with Itau, so all employees could sell any type of payment solutions.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Pix or credit cards or debit cards,” said Rede director Angelo Russomanno. Rede has “the largest partnership programs with the largest commercial automation companies in Brazil, so Pix can be integrated on a retailer’s cash register, matching the type of payment done with the product sold automatically, and you can see all that consolidated on a single bank statement.”

The volume of payments processed by Rede in the third quarter increased 19% from a year earlier to 219.05 billion reais ($45 billion). The firm overtook Cielo, controlled by Banco do Brasil SA and Banco Bradesco SA, where volume fell almost 11% to 197.5 billion reais from July to September.

Pagseguro was able to increase payments processed, but only 4%, to 92.7 billion reais, in the second quarter. StoneCo grew 7.4%, to 97.4 billion reais in the same period. Getnet numbers aren’t public, but according to Banco BTG Pactual SA analysts, the firm seems to be gaining market share. In the first nine months, Getnet volume grew 15% from the same period last year, according to a Santander earnings statement.

Getnet is building its commercial team, focusing less on individual costumers and more on small and midsize companies, which are “very profitable clients,” Schmitt said. Pix is free for individuals but companies are charged a fee. So banks and acquiring firms are trying to charge companies almost as much for Pix as they do for debit-card payments.

High interest rates are also making life tough for Pagseguro and Stone, since companies owned by big banks can obtain cheaper funding from client deposits. Default rates including among small card issuers are also becoming an increasing risk for acquirers.

“We were born serving small and midsize firms,” said Angelo Aguilar, a director at PagBank, Pagseguro’s digital bank. “Our brand recognition is huge among them, and we will maintain our focus while also planning to expand among the big companies.”

PagBank represents 10% of all Pix transaction volume, Aguilar said.

“We see Pix as a tool to enhance the customer’s payment methods, and not as a threat to our results,” he said, adding that “there is space for everyone” since the economy is expected to improve and interest rates will probably drop.

StoneCo declined to comment.

Pedro Leduc, an analyst at Banco Itau BBA SA, is less optimistic.

“It’s a perfect combination of a slowing industry, slowing credit-card and debit-card spending,” he said in an interview, attributing the downturn to either a tighter credit cycle with banks giving out fewer credit cards, or because Pix is ​​grabbing a bit of the debit-card market. “At the same time, there is an intensification of competition within that industry, so everyone is fighting over a smaller piece of the pie.”

