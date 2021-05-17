(Bloomberg) -- The Shangri-La Dialogue planned for early June in Singapore is still planning to go ahead, after the World Economic Forum announced it would cancel this year’s event citing “tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies” and an uncertain travel outlook due to the pandemic.

“We are encouraged by the positive response to invitations” to the event, the Singapore government said in a statement late Monday, adding those responses underscore “the strong commitment of government leaders in addressing security challenges even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to be among those attending the event, which focuses on global defense and security issues. The event’s organizer also confirmed that the World Economic Forum’s decision does not affect its plans.

“We have a full line-up of ministers and other senior leaders from around the world planning to attend our event,” a spokeswoman for the event organizer said in a statement.

These developments come as Singapore moves aggressively to stamp out the spread of the virus in the city. Authorities have banned in-person dining, told people who can to work from home and limited group sizes to two, in measures that will run through June 13, past the dates of the conference. The city-state also suspended most in-person learning at schools.

The government said it would “continue to monitor the local and global Covid-19 situation and make the necessary adjustments” in light of the evolving situation. “In doing so, the health and safety of everyone will be the foremost consideration.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.