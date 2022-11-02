(Bloomberg) -- Out-of-pocket creditors have been in a forgiving mood since Covid-19 shuttered businesses in 2020, but that looks to be changing.

A form of legal action in which creditors can apply to have companies shut down and their assets sold to pay debts has become increasingly common. Firms were protected from some forms of creditor action by legislation brought in during the pandemic, but those restrictions ended earlier this year.

There were 398 winding-up petitions filed in September, according to data compiled by PriceWaterhouseCoopers, more than five times the number filed in the same month a year earlier. On Wednesday morning, 103 petitions are being heard in a London court room -- more in one hearing than were filed in the entirety of October 2021.

“If you are a creditor, issuing a petition is a very serious step,” David Kelly, a London-based partner in the PwC’s restructuring team, said in an interview, noting that the increase in such action reflected a tightening market. “Perhaps patience is wearing thin.”

After a bruising couple of years, the number of companies filing for insolvency in England and Wales in recent months has been nearing rates not seen since the financial crisis amid ballooning energy and borrowing costs.

Payment Pressure

His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, the government body tasked with collecting taxes in the U.K., has ramped up its efforts to get money out of non-paying borrowers. In September the agency sent 149 winding up petitions -- demands sent to courts for businesses to be liquidated -- to firms around the U.K. By contrast, in January the authority sent just one.

The petitions are part of a broader push from tax authorities to pressure businesses into paying what they owe, according to advisers. Firms are also being asked for security bonds, where they put up money upfront to ensure they will pay taxes, more often. Some directors are being told that if their firms don’t pay HMRC what it is owed, they may have to themselves.

“In the last few days we have had a number of clients come to us with issues related to HMRC,” Ben Woodthorpe, an adviser at restructuring firm ReSolve said in an interview. “We have found HMRC getting quite aggressive recently.”

The uptick in winding-up petitions comes months after the ending of temporary rules restricting what kind of petitions could be filed by creditors against companies. The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, which came into force in June of that year, stopped certain forms of winding-up petitions being brought against firms. The measures, designed to give pandemic-hit businesses time to return to normal, were phased out in March.

“We apply for winding up petitions as a last resort and these are returning to more usual levels after the pandemic protection measures ended in March this year,” a spokesman for HMRC said by email. “We take a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts and only file winding-up petitions once we’ve exhausted all other options, in order to protect taxpayers’ money.”

Bouncing Back

The increase in petitions is not just down to the taxman. Against the backdrop of a shuttered economy, UK banks became mechanisms to give away money as much as asking for it back. Under various government schemes, lenders made loans to a number of small businesses with guarantees from the UK taxpayer.

Barclays Plc was the biggest lender under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme, in which banks were 100% covered for money they gave to businesses if they weren’t paid back. The program has been criticised for putting taxpayer money at risk, and so far around $1.1 billion of money loaned under the scheme has been flagged as potentially fraudulent.

Barclays Seeks to Shut Dozens of Firms That Took Covid Loans

Over the last few months Barclays has applied to have nearly 100 companies wound up by the courts, all of them due to non-repayment of Bounce Back Loans.

“Barclays looks to support customers who are facing financial difficulty, including those who borrowed under government schemes,” a spokesman for Barclays, said in an email. “However, in certain circumstances, including where there appears to be a misuse of funds, formal recovery action may be taken to recover taxpayers’ money.”

Energy companies have also been ramping up their use of legal action to go after those who owe money for unpaid bills. At least 20 firms have been forced to close in recent months after energy companies filed winding-up petitions, according to a study from accountancy firm Mazars.

Elsewhere in credit markets:

EMEA

Seven issuers are looking to raise at least the equivalent of €4.5 billion in Europe’s publicly syndicated debt market on Wednesday, with five of those looking to sell ESG debt.

High grade spreads arrested the rout in October with flat returns but this will still be the worst-ever calendar year, BI analysts believe

Barclays has asked UK courts to shutter nearly 100 businesses in recent months as it seeks to recover money loaned under a government Covid-19 program that’s been blighted by fraud.

Credit Suisse’s long-term rating was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings to just one level above junk status, underscoring the bank’s challenges after it laid out a radical restructuring plan last week.

Cimolai, the troubled Italian building firm, has begun a legal battle involving multiple financial firms that helped arrange currency derivatives that it claims made no “rational sense” and cost it hundreds of millions of dollars

Asia

A South Korean insurer took the unusual step of delaying buying back perpetual bonds, in the first such case for the nation’s issuers since 2009 that adds to signs of a crisis in the local credit market.

India is considering pumping about 20 billion rupees into state-run IFCI and merge it after with its unit, Stock Holding Corp. of India in an attempt to rescue the beleaguered lender, according to people familiar with the matter.

Vedanta Resources is in a “very comfortable position” to honor all its debt maturities and disagrees with Moody’s decision to cut its rating, the company said in a statement late Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India will allow borrowers to have a maximum of 14 bond security identifiers (ISIN) maturing in any financial year, the capital markets regulator said in a circular on Monday.

Americas

State Street Corp. was among the companies offering high-grade bonds in the U.S. on Tuesday, pricing a $1 billion offering in two parts.

A group of Core Scientific convertible bondholders is working with restructuring lawyers at Paul Hastings as the company weighs a potential bankruptcy, according to people with knowledge of the situation

Moody’s Investors Service lowered its credit rating for Twitter Inc. by two notches to B1 after the closing of its leveraged buyout by Elon Musk

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.