Israel’s central bank is taking a plunge into more speculative corners of markets to generate greater returns on its $200 billion foreign-exchange reserves, according to Governor Amir Yaron.

After adding the Chinese yuan alongside three other currencies starting this year, the Bank of Israel is now “looking at a more diversified set of instruments” including equities and high-yield corporate bonds, Yaron said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“We have a broader set of currencies, and we’re also going into a broader set of instruments,” he said. “It’s part of our way of enhancing the overall return on these reserves as we’re looking at the medium-run outlook for the return on our investments.”

The central bank is wading farther into markets having already made the biggest changes to its allocation of reserves in over a decade. It recently announced a change in its investing “philosophy,” moving away from its long-term reliance on holdings of dollars, euros and sterling to take in a broader mix of currencies that includes the yuan for the first time.

It’s taking a page from its counterparts elsewhere in embracing more risk. The unit of the Norwegian central bank in charge of running the country’s giant wealth fund is among sovereign investors that have long been investing in equities around the world.

Israel’s reserves reached more than $210 billion last year, as the central bank bought foreign exchange to stem the shekel’s appreciation.

Its holdings have since dropped below $200 billion as policy makers refrained from currency interventions when the shekel dropped in value.

Currency Reversal

A weaker local currency is no longer acting to cool off inflation, which the governor predicted would remain around its current level of 4% for the next few months.

It should fall back within the government’s 1% to 3% target toward the first quarter of next year, he said, adding that the bank was “committed, determined, to bring it back into the target.”

Israel has embarked on its first cycle of interest-rate hikes in more than a decade, raising borrowing costs in response to above-target inflation and data showing an uptick in wage increases. The central bank surprised in its last two policy decisions by raising rates more than forecast by most economists.

“We are seeing wage pressures in the high-tech sector, but we’re not seeing it as much in the other sectors,” Yaron said on Thursday. “And we we will have to monitor what kind of wage agreements are going to be signed as we go on into 2023.”

The markets expect that faster inflation will lead policy makers to raise the base rate to around 2% from its current level of 0.75% within 12 months. Some analysts predict even bolder moves from the bank will be needed to bring prices back under control.

In April, the bank’s research department forecast that the benchmark rate will reach 1.5% by the first quarter of next year.

