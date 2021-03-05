(Bloomberg) -- Aggreko Plc, one of the world’s biggest suppliers of portable power generators, accepted a 2.3 billion-pound ($3.2 billion) bid from a private equity consortium.

TDR Capital and I Squared Capital agreed to buy the business for 880 pence per share in cash, London-listed Aggreko said in a statement Friday. The price represents a 39% premium to Aggreko’s closing price on Feb. 4, the day before their interest was first reported.

Bloomberg News reported Thursday that the private equity firms were nearing a firm offer for Aggreko following weeks of negotiations. Platinum Equity has also made a preliminary approach to Aggreko, though its interest was seen as less likely to translate into a deal, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Aggreko offers rentals of power, heating and cooling equipment to clients in the energy, refining, construction and events industries. It has provided generators to the Glastonbury Festival, Britain’s marquee music event, as well as the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

