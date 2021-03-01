(Bloomberg) -- A new market consensus has quickly formed after last week’s fire sale in bonds -- rate-hike expectations have become too aggressive and it’s time to buy.

Swap traders now see the Federal Reserve raising rates in March 2023, with more than 90 basis points of increases expected by the end of 2024. A slew of strategists have come out saying that’s too much and investors should buy short-dated bonds -- those most responsive to the expected path of Fed rates -- to fade the move.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jay Barry recommended buying five-year debt, while strategists at TD Securities doubled down on their bullish stance on the same securities on Friday. Barclays Plc.’s Anshul Pradhan said to buy three-year bonds, while Citigroup Inc.’s Jabaz Mathai suggested investors target the so-called “belly of the curve,” which traditionally means maturities between three and seven years.

Their views seem to have struck a chord with investors Monday, where short-term Treasuries outperformed longer-dated peers. The yield on five-year Treasuries fell as much as five basis points to 0.68%, while its 30-year equivalent rose three basis points to 2.18%.

Five-year Treasuries saw a blistering selloff last week as traders brought forward the pricing of rate hikes, driving an exodus of positions which had previously been sheltered by rate guidance from the Federal Reserve.

Yields surged 16 basis points to 0.73% last week, with Thursday’s move the worst performance on the yield curve since 2002.

“We think these moves are not consistent with the Fed’s stance and framework, and therefore not sustainable,” wrote Guneet Dhingr, Morgan Stanley’s head of U.S. interest rate strategy, about the rate-hike expectations. He expects the Fed to push back against the market pricing in rate hikes in 2023.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver this week what are likely his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting. Other officials are also set to speak.

