Jerome Powell’s pivot toward a quicker withdrawal of stimulus paves the way for a more agile Federal Reserve in 2022 U.S. inflation is poised to exceed the Fed’s target rate for at least another two years, according to a National Association for Business Economics survey Also from the U.S., job growth registered its smallest gain this year while the unemployment rate fell by more than forecast to 4.2%

The IMF sees “downside risks” to the global rebound it forecast and is concerned that new coronavirus variants may hinder the recovery

U.K. Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will press U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday to remove Trump-era tariffs on British steel and aluminum

Chinese state media denied reports that Lithuania has been effectively blocked from exporting to China, as the dispute between the two nations over Taiwan worsens

Twenty years after China joined the World Trade Organization, governments around the world are grappling with how to handle the exporting juggernaut for the next two decades

