Agile Fed in 2022, IMF’s Omicron Warning, China Shock: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Jerome Powell’s pivot toward a quicker withdrawal of stimulus paves the way for a more agile Federal Reserve in 2022
- U.S. inflation is poised to exceed the Fed’s target rate for at least another two years, according to a National Association for Business Economics survey
- Also from the U.S., job growth registered its smallest gain this year while the unemployment rate fell by more than forecast to 4.2%
- The IMF sees “downside risks” to the global rebound it forecast and is concerned that new coronavirus variants may hinder the recovery
- U.K. Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will press U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday to remove Trump-era tariffs on British steel and aluminum
- Chinese state media denied reports that Lithuania has been effectively blocked from exporting to China, as the dispute between the two nations over Taiwan worsens
- Twenty years after China joined the World Trade Organization, governments around the world are grappling with how to handle the exporting juggernaut for the next two decades
- Everything you need to know about eurozone inflation from Bloomberg Economics
- Finally, here’s what to look out for in the world economy this week
