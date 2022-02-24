(Bloomberg) --

Over the weekend, an unusual consortium proposed to acquire AGL Energy, one of Australia’s largest power generators and, by a long stretch, the country’s single biggest direct emitter of Scope 1 greenhouse gases.

Brookfield Asset Management, with nearly $700 billion under management, is perhaps a typical member of the consortium. (According to Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Brookfield is contributing 80% of the money.) Grok Ventures, the family office of Atlassian co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer Mike Cannon-Brookes, is perhaps not. Grok’s rationale for the deal also is not typical: to ensure substantial decarbonizing of the company’s generation portfolio, replacing it with renewable energy on a much faster timeline than AGL has currently outlined.

AGL has rejected the bid, which represents a 20% premium to its three-month volume weighted average share price. Even so, the offer indicates that Australia’s power system is “ripe for disruption,” as Bloomberg Opinion’s David Fickling succinctly put it. The industry is under price pressure from zero-marginal-cost renewable power which sometimes pushes prices negative. Its fuel costs are rising, and it is generally, Fickling writes, “squeezed between rising costs and inflexible revenues.”

The AGL bid reminds me of another blockbuster intervention, so to speak, in a public energy sector company: Engine No. 1’s successful play to replace Exxon Mobil board members with ones willing to commit to changing the oil major’s strategic path. The reminder leads me to review the market positions of both companies at the time each investor group made its play. Both AGL and Exxon were at or near decade-low share prices — though in AGL’s case this is a bit more convoluted as it had a very good year on the stock market in 2017.

But here’s an important wrinkle in this comparison: Exxon’s market cap bottomed out at $133 billion, meaning that even the very small stake which Engine No. 1 leveraged with the help of other institutional investors’ voting agreements was still a substantial investment. AGL, on the other hand, has a current market cap of less than $3.8 billion dollars. At its smallest, Exxon’s market cap was 35 times bigger than AGL’s is today (and its market cap has now more than doubled, to north of $300 billion).

That disparity in scale is what allows the consortium to make an all-cash offer for AGL. It might be the biggest Scope 1 emitter in Australia, but to capital markets, it’s just not that big. AGL, in fact, is less than a quarter the size of Brookfield Renewable Partners, the asset manager’s affiliated renewable power generation fund. That brings me to another wrinkle.

There are certainly big power utilities out there, particularly in China where the five largest state-owned companies each have more than 100 gigawatts generating capacity. However, in terms of market capitalization, they somewhat lag tech giants and Big Oil. NextEra, the largest publicly-listed utility by market cap, at $145 billion, is almost exactly the same as oil major TotalEnergies — but it is fully twice the size of the second-largest, Duke Energy. There are only six utilities with a market cap above $50 billion; nearly half of the 100 biggest utilities have a market cap below $10 billion.

This dynamic — power utilities with relatively small market caps and with sometimes gigantic greenhouse gas emissions, potentially ripe for re-imagining as renewable energy powerhouses — is intriguing. Re-directing an oil major’s strategy as an investor requires either a great deal of money or leveraging the voting power of those who own a great number of shares. Re-directing a large utility’s strategy could be simpler: just buy it and do what you like with it.

Perhaps the Brookfield/Grok Ventures bid will be the first of many, if it eventually works. (The consortium will need approvals from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the Australian Energy Regulator, and the Foreign Investment Review Board. And even after all the approvals, Australia’s Treasurer still has the final say over whether or not to approve the deal.)

If all politics are local, so too are all power utilities. Power prices are both local and political, and this combination can be a heady mix for regulators. Even a whisper of price increases will probably not play well, and a changing employment mix with shifts from fossil fuels to renewables can be a softball for oppositional politicians.

Consider this: NextEra’s 2014 play for Hawaiian Electric eventually foundered due to regulatory skepticism that the biggest U.S. owner of renewable assets would follow the right, local path to reaching Hawaii’s electricity targets. The state requires 100% clean electricity by 2045.

We must watch closely, then. Billions of dollars could be in place for future power utility acquisitions with transformative intentions — as long as a small number of regulators, and the dollars and cents of monthly power bills, are aligned.

Nathaniel Bullard is BloombergNEF's Chief Content Officer.

