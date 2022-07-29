(Bloomberg) -- The Agnelli family’s Exor NV holding company plans to leave the Milan Stock Exchange and move to Euronext Amsterdam after more than half a century.

The Exor board agreed to the shift in an effort to align the company’s listing venue with its established legal structure as a Dutch registered holding company, Exor said in a statement Friday. The company has large investments in Italian supercar maker Ferrari NV and Stellantis NV, formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler with PSA Group.

A predecessor company that eventually became Exor has been listed in Milan since 1968. The shift to the Amsterdam bourse, along with the start of trading there, is expected to become effective by mid-August.

Under the leadership of John Elkann, Exor has been diversifying its investments in recent years beyond the car industry to tech and luxury, and it controls Juventus Football Club SpA. As of last December, it had a net asset value of 31 billion euros ($31.6 billion), according to the company’s annual report.

Exor also unveiled a plan to continue its ordinary share buyback program already announced last March with a second tranche of as much as 250 million euros, the statement said.

