(Bloomberg) -- Agtech startup Inari is a step closer to developing less expensive drought- and weed-resistant seeds.

A growing planet has farmers continually pushing for higher yields, and farmers say the GMO crops made famous by Monsanto Co. have helped. But many consumers dislike that technique, and it’s expensive to bring to market. Gene editing, which changes genes directly, promises a more palatable, cheaper method of achieving yield-boosting plants.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company received two U.S. patents for gene-edited corn and soybean seeds with insect and weed protection that’s similar to traditional GMOs.

“It’s not only about feeding the world, but it’s about also better for the planet as well as better for the farmers,” Chief Executive Officer Ponsi Trivisvavet said in an interview.

Inari has 15 more patents pending for seed technology. The company said it’s the first to receive patents for gene editing traits that are similar to those in GMO crops. The seeds will have the same functionality as GMOs currently on the market, Trivisvavet said.

The company was founded in 2016 has additional sites in Indiana and Belgium.

