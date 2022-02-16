(Bloomberg) -- Royal Ahold Delhaize NV’s stock dropped after the Stop & Shop owner said it expects lower earnings per share this fiscal year as inflation weighs on consumers and the industry grapples with continued supply chain disruption.

The retailer said Wednesday it expects underlying earnings per share to decline by low- to mid-single-digits this year. The shares dropped as much as 5.8%, most since March 2020.

“We’re expecting sales will grow, but I don’t think they’re going to grow at the same rates as 2021,” said Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight in a phone interview. Ahold had said in December it expected the business could become tougher in the coming months. The expected EPS decline follows on from two years of strong development during the pandemic, Knight said.

Inflation in the Netherlands accelerated to 7.6% in January, the highest level in data going back to 1997. In the euro area, consumer prices unexpectedly jumped an annual 5.1%, remaining more than double the ECB’s 2% target.

Dutch brewer Heineken NV warned Wednesday it is facing the worst inflationary environment in a decade. Unilever Plc, the maker of Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream, said last week higher energy and raw material costs will dent profitability for two years.

While supply chain disruptions, inflation and rising costs as well as the expected easing of government subsidies to consumers pose challenges for the industry in 2022, Ahold said its underlying operating margin is expected to be at least 4%.

Last year, Ahold said it’s considering an initial public offering for Dutch online retail unit Bol.com as the pandemic-fueled boom in e-commerce attracts investors’ interest. The company said it’s “fully on track” with preparations to be ready to launch an IPO in the second half of 2022.

“We want to maintain significant control,” of Bol.com after the IPO, said Knight. “Expect that its going to be quite a bit lower than 50%.”

Adjusted operating profit rose to 838 million euros ($952 million) in the fourth quarter, beating the 820.9 million euro estimate from analysts polled by Bloomberg. Net sales of 20.2 billion euros in the period were also higher than the estimate of 19.7 billion euros.

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP said in November it owned a stake of more than 3% in Ahold.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.