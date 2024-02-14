(Bloomberg) -- Royal Ahold Delhaize NV’s shares jumped the most in a year as cost-cutting programs and easing inflation helped drive earnings at the grocer.

Adjusted operating profit was €996 million ($1.1 billion) in the fourth quarter, the Dutch company said Wednesday, beating analysts’ estimates. The shares rose as much as 6.1%, the biggest gain since last February.

Ahold performed better than expected in the US, its largest market. The divestment of FreshDirect contributed a “modest uplift” to the US margin, Chief Executive Officer Frans Muller said in the statement. He added that cost management led to more than €1.25 billion in savings, up 29% from the previous year.

In Europe, volumes were positive for the first time in over two years for various brands. “In Europe we see the turning point coming up,” Chief Financial Officer Jolanda Poots-Bijl said in a phone interview. That gave the firm the confidence for its 2024 guidance, she added.

The firm continues to target an adjusted operating margin of 4% or more in 2024 and an underlying earnings per share that is similar to the levels of 2023.

Last year Ahold doubled its business in Romania with the acquisition of grocery retailer Profi Rom Food SRL, expanding in central and southern Europe. The retailer has also been looking to grow its operations in the southern parts of the US amid a time of consolidation in the US grocery business.

Poots-Bijl added that Ahold could reconsider moving ahead with an initial public offering for its Bol.com online unit, now known as Bol. Ahold Delhaize pulled plans to list the unit in 2022 due to volatile stock market conditions.

“In our portfolio, Bol is still undervalued as part of the whole, so we’re open for an IPO at a certain point of time, when the market conditions are good enough for that IPO,” she said.

--With assistance from Jamie Nimmo.

(Updates with further details throughout)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.