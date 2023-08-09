(Bloomberg) -- Royal Ahold Delhaize NV’s has not ruled out a plan to publicly list its Dutch e-commerce unit Bol.com, according to the grocer’s chief executive.

The retail giant last year pulled plans to publicly list Bol.com due to volatile equity market conditions. The possible initial public offering of the unit is “not off the shelf,” Chief Executive Officer Frans Muller told Bloomberg in a TV interview.

“It’s too early to call, and I think we come back to the market when we feel that the IPO climate is the right climate to think about this again,” he said Wednesday, after Ahold Delhaize reported second-quarter results.

The gross merchandise value sales of Bol.com, which competes with Amazon.com Inc., rose 13% in the period, the Dutch company said Wednesday.

Stop & Shop owner Ahold’s adjusted operating profit rose 2.8% to €904 million ($992 million) in the second quarter, beating an estimate of €869.7 million in a Bloomberg survey.

Even as sales in the US, the grocer’s largest market, rose 3.6% on a comparable basis, the adjusted operating margin of 4.6% in the country was slightly below analyst expectations. More than 60% of Ahold Delhaize’s sales come from the US. Its shares fell as much as 3.6% on Wednesday.

European Headwinds

The firm sees more evidence that “inflation has passed its peak,” said Muller, adding that European margins are still being impacted by elevated levels of price growth. The retail giant now expects free cash flow in the range of €2 billion to €2.2 billion this year, from a previous expectation of about €2 billion.

Ahold Delhaize continues to face pressure in its European markets following strike action and protests against the franchising of all its outlets in Belgium. Earlier this week the firm announced the first step in this process with the sale of 15 of its 128 Belgian stores to independent buyers.

The strikes and weather shifts had a negative impact on comparable sales in the second quarter of 0.7 percentage points and the firm recorded a €108 million impairment charge for the transfer of its Belgium stores. Underlying operating margin in Europe dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.2% in the quarter.

Ahold Delhaize maintained the rest of its forecasts for the year, saying it still expects an adjusted operating margin greater than or equal to 4% and underlying earnings per share to be around the levels of 2022.

