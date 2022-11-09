(Bloomberg) -- Stop & Shop owner Royal Ahold Delhaize NV raised its 2022 earnings forecast amid beneficial foreign exchange rates and strong sales momentum in the US but warned inflation is squeezing customer budgets.

The Netherlands-based company, which receives two thirds of its revenue from the US, now forecasts low-double-digit underlying earnings per share growth versus its previous mid-single-digit guidance. Ahold also announced a new €1 billion ($1.01 billion) share buyback program to start at the beginning of 2023.

“Better-than-expected underlying US results, foreign exchange benefits, and continued insurance gains from rising interest rates allow us to raise our” outlook, said Chief Executive Officer Frans Muller.

The company reported an adjusted operating profit of €993 million in the third quarter, it said Wednesday. Analysts expected €880.4 million. Sales were €22.4 billion, which beat analyst estimates of €21.7 billion.

Revenue from the US rose 8.8% to €14.7 billion euros in the quarter, compared to an average estimate of €14.1 billion from analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Earlier this year, the firm pulled plans to publicly list its Dutch e-commerce unit Bol.com due to volatile equity market conditions.

“High inflation, increasing interest rates, slowing economic growth and the war in Ukraine are putting intense pressure on customers’ household budgets,” Muller said. “At the same time, retailers and suppliers alike are also facing rising costs of doing business.”

