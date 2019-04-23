(Bloomberg) -- Dutch-Belgian supermarket retailer Royal Ahold Delhaize NV lowered its full-year forecast due to an 11-day strike at its Stop & Shop chain in the U.S. that had drawn support from several Democratic presidential candidates.

The retailer said Tuesday it reached a tentative agreement with five local units, allowing employees to return to work Monday. The strike had affected 246 of Stop & Shop’s 415 stores, some of which were visited by presidential candidates including Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

Ahold Delhaize lowered its outlook for underlying earnings per share growth to low single digits from high single digits. The retailer also said it expects its adjusted operating margin to be slightly lower in 2019 than last year.

Compensation for future workers was a flashpoint in the strike, with Ahold Delhaize seeking to cut costs partly by providing less generous terms for employees who join Stop & Shop in the years ahead. While unionized companies battling non-union competitors have sought such “two-tier” arrangements in all sorts of industries, some unions that acceded to them have since battled successfully to phase them out.

