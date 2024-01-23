(Bloomberg) -- After watching the disaster film The Day After Tomorrow, Charles Liang resolved that his server company, Super Micro Computer Inc., should focus on high-efficiency power systems and components.

That decision 20 years ago has helped make him a billionaire today.

Super Micro shares have jumped more than 430% since the start of last year, outpacing other hot tech stocks including chip maker Nvidia Corp. Liang’s 12% stake and additional options are worth $3.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The chief executive officer’s fortune surged more than $850 million on Friday alone, when Super Micro announced preliminary results for the most recent quarter. It reported provisional revenue of more than $3.6 billion, smashing the $2.8 billion average estimates of analysts and sending shares up by more than a third.

Super Micro has benefited from strong demand for its servers to run artificial-intelligence applications. A spokesperson for the San Jose, California-based company didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A Taiwan native, Liang, 66, came to the US to study electrical engineering at the University of Texas at Arlington. After working at several computer firms, he founded Super Micro in 1993 with his wife, Sara Liu, who served as treasurer. She remains a senior vice president and director at the firm.

Super Micro retains close links to both of their families. Three of Liu’s family members work there, according to the firm’s proxy statement, and it does significant business with Taiwanese company Ablecom Technology Inc., headed by Liang’s brother Steve.

Charles borrowed nearly $13 million from Steve’s wife in 2018 after he had to repay two margin loans secured by Super Micro shares. The company’s share price dived that year after an audit investigation led to it delaying results and being temporarily delisted from the Nasdaq.

