Amid increased interest in AI, one analyst sees investment opportunities in health-care companies that leverage the technology.

Arelis Agosto, a research analyst at Global X ETFs, told BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar Wednesday that AI’s application to the health-care space is still in its infancy.

“We stand firm that this potential technology, it's already really coming into the market, has life-changing potential. We continue to see new products come to the space, increase adoption from the research setting and more and more and more we’re seeing this technology available at a physician level,” Agosto said.

Within the AI health-care space, she said she recommends Pacific Bioscience of California (PCAB), Veeva (VEEV) and Doximity (DOCS).

Agosto, her family members, her clients and her firm do not own any of the stocks mentioned above.

Check out the full video at the top of the article to learn more.