(Bloomberg) -- Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst are co-leading a $50 million investment in Hippocratic AI, a startup with a generative artificial intelligence tool that it hopes will lower medical costs and make health care more accessible.

Hippocratic’s valuation wasn’t disclosed in the seed-stage investment Tuesday, but the startup revealed early details of its technology, which provides patients with non-diagnostic information like pre-operation instructions and can explain medical bills or insurance procedures. The system relies on an LLM, or large language model, the approach used by chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The Palo Alto, California based-startup said its AI has passed more than 100 health-care certifications and also outperformed OpenAI’s most powerful model, GPT-4, on the same tests. OpenAI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hippocratic is part of a boom in new AI technology companies, aiming to capitalize on the viral popularity of ChatGPT. Hippocratic’s technology, like many others, is a neural network trained on massive volumes of data, often from across the internet. That information feeds into its natural language processing, which can recognize, summarize, translate, predict and generate text.

The startup is also training its technology to reflect the “bedside manner” that a patient might expect from a physician or nurse.

Hippocratic didn’t disclose when its technology will be made available to the public. The startup was founded by a group of physicians, health-care professionals and AI researchers from universities like Stanford and Johns Hopkins and tech companies Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Nvidia Corp.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.