Most crypto enthusiasts pride themselves on being tech visionaries. After all, they were among the first to back innovative blockchain technologies and even embrace Web3 and NFTs. Now, there’s a new innovation capturing the public imagination, and generating buzz in the crypto world: It’s ChatGPT. Late last year, OpenAI's new chatbot sparked a conversation about the future of artificial intelligence. And lately, it’s been grabbing attention with its ability to craft human-like responses and even ace an exam from Wharton.

Amid the hype, AI-linked crypto tokens have been rising rapidly too. In early February, tokens like SingularityNet and SingularityDAO soared over the span of a few days. But as the fervor grows, so do concerns, as some industry insiders warn investors against being too bullish.

So, what exactly are AI-linked tokens and how are they likely to shape the industry? Bloomberg’s Hannah Miller joins this episode to discuss.

