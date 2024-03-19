(Bloomberg) -- The relentless rally in artificial-intelligence stocks is helping drain money from capital markets across developing nations, according to Andre Esteves, the Brazilian billionaire founder of Banco BTG Pactual SA.

“When you go back 30 years in history, the concept of emerging markets was high growth, wealth creation, new frontiers of business,” Esteves, who’s BTG’s chairman, said at an event in Santiago, Chile. “That description fits well for Silicon Valley.”

Stellar results from US firms including chipmaker Nvidia Corp. and prospects for strong growth have been luring stock pickers across the globe. The so-called Magnificent Seven — Nvidia, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Tesla Inc. — have sent the S&P 500 Index to record highs this year.

That AI stampede has emerging-market equities trading near their cheapest-ever level relative to the S&P 500 in figures going back to 1987, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Emerging-market stocks have slid 23% in the past three years, bucking a 15% gain for the MSCI ACWI Index.

BTG’s digital platform, which mostly caters to clients in Latin America, has seen high demand for Apple and Nvidia shares, Esteves said.

While Bank of America Corp.’s latest fund manager survey showed investors snapping up stocks in Europe and emerging markets at the expense of the US and the technology sector, some analysts expect global inflows into EM equities to only pick up once there’s greater clarity on when the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates.

