AI Is ‘Definitely the Talk of the Town,’ Coinbase CFO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. is taking a closer look at artificial intelligence and how it could affect all parts of its business, according to Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas.

“It’s definitely the talk of the town,” said Haas, who spoke with Bloomberg after the crypto exchange released first-quarter results on Thursday. “We are looking at those opportunities.”

The biggest US cryptocurrency exchange is examining how AI could improve the experiences of customers in a cost-efficient way. In an October blog post, the company discussed using machine learning to fight fraud and make the trading platform more secure.

Coinbase reported a first-quarter loss of $79 million, compared with a loss of $429.7 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue dropped less than forecast. Shares of Coinbase rose about 8.3% in after-hours trading.

