(Bloomberg) -- Artificial intelligence has triggered an arms race with the potential to transform modern-day warfare. Countries are vying to develop cutting-edge technology at record speed, sparking concerns about whether we understand its power before it’s deployed.

In this episode of the Bloomberg Originals series AI IRL, we explore how artificial intelligence can be used on the battlefield and what it means for future conflict.

“One of the challenges that we’re seeing is, how do we understand what are the appropriate uses of this technology and what are the potential downsides that we need to be able to defend against,” said Kathleen Fisher, director of the information innovation office at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

While understanding the risks of AI-powered weapons and building appropriate guardrails is important, an even greater danger is falling behind, says Trae Stephens, a principal at Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and co-founder of defense startup Anduril Industries.

“We should be concerned about an authoritarian system calling the shots on what those international regulations are going to be. This is the risk that we’re taking in passivity,” Stephens said.

“If we aren’t leaning forward into defining those things as a society, we lose our position of leadership to have a seat at that table,” he added.

